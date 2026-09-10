Kenya: Ruto Hands Over 220 Homes As Chepalungu Boma Yangu Estate Sells Out

9 September 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Bomet — President William Ruto has handed over 220 housing units to new homeowners at the Chepalungu Boma Yangu Affordable Housing Estate in Bomet County, with 99 per cent of the units already sold.

Ruto said the project demonstrates growing demand for decent and affordable housing and reaffirmed the Government's commitment to expanding housing in major towns while protecting productive agricultural land from continued subdivision.

Speaking during the handover ceremony, the President said affordable housing in urban centres would enable more Kenyans to own homes and live closer to jobs and businesses while preserving agricultural land for food production.

"We want our people to have decent homes in our towns while protecting agricultural land for farming. There is no need to continue subdividing productive land when families working and doing business in our towns have access to affordable housing," Ruto said.

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The Chepalungu project comprises 220 units across nine residential blocks, including 60 studios, 20 one-bedroom units, 120 two-bedroom units and 20 three-bedroom units.

The units target different income groups under the Social Housing, Affordable Housing and Affordable Middle-Class categories.

The project, which began in May 2023, is practically complete and ready for occupation, with essential infrastructure and utility services substantially completed and operational.

Ruto said the Government would proceed with Phase Two of the project in the coming months to meet growing demand for affordable homes in the region.

"We shall construct Phase Two of the housing project in the next few months. Our goal is to give more people in this region access to decent homes and improve the dignity and quality of life of Kenyan families," he said.

The development was implemented by the State Department for Housing and Urban Development at a contract value of approximately Sh546.8 million.

The President said the Government would continue rolling out affordable housing projects across the counties as part of efforts to address the housing deficit, improve urban planning and promote dignified living for Kenyans.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

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