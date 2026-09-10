Ethiopia: EU Reaffirms Support for Ethiopia's Economic Reforms, Inclusive Growth

(September 9, 2026, Addis Ababa) -- The European Union (EU) has reaffirmed its support for Ethiopia's comprehensive economic reform agenda, commending the progress achieved since the government launched its economic modernization drive.

The EU is also expanding cooperation with Ethiopia in key areas, including digital infrastructure, renewable energy, public health, climate action, green transition initiatives and international trade, as the country continues to implement wide ranging economic reforms.

In an exclusive interview with ENA, EU Ambassador to Ethiopia Sofie From-Emmesberger said Ethiopia's reform process had already produced significant developments despite the relatively short period since its launch.

"Big reforms ongoing and the economic reforms now two years back since this like the big bang started, and this is, of course, a rather short time, but already in these two years on the economic reforms, I think we have seen many different new developments," she said.

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The Ambassador further stressed that the country had achieved tangible results through the comprehensive economic reforms in a short period, emphasizing the importance of sustaining the current momentum.

She said the EU and its member states would continue supporting Ethiopia's reform efforts through cooperation aligned with the country's development priorities.

Ambassador Sofie identified digital transformation, energy, health and the green economy as key areas where expanded cooperation could contribute to Ethiopia's long term development objectives.

She also reaffirmed the EU's readiness to support Ethiopia as it prepares to host the 32nd United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP32) next year.

"Ethiopia will host COP32 next year, and the European Union and its member states stand ready to engage in various ways to ensure its success," she said.

The Ambassador said the EU is prepared to make a meaningful contribution toward ensuring a productive and successful global climate conference in Ethiopia.

On continental economic integration, Ambassador Sofie highlighted the importance of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), saying its effective implementation could significantly expand intra African trade and help unlock Africa's broader economic potential.

She noted that stronger economic integration across the continent would create greater opportunities for trade, investment and sustainable economic growth.

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The Ambassador also underscored Addis Ababa's strategic importance as the headquarters of the African Union, describing the Ethiopian capital as a major center for continental diplomacy, cooperation and policymaking.

She reaffirmed that the EU Ethiopia partnership remains on a positive trajectory, describing the European Union as a solid and reliable partner for Ethiopia.

The expanding partnership covers a broad range of areas, including economic reform, trade, investment, digital transformation, climate action and sustainable development.

The EU's Global Gateway strategy also provides an important framework for promoting investment, connectivity and sustainable infrastructure, complementing Ethiopia's efforts to modernize its economy and advance inclusive growth.