Ethiopia: Brazil-Ethiopia Relations Poised for Further Growth, Says Brazilian Ambassador

(September 9, 2026, Addis Ababa) -- Relations between Brazil and Ethiopia are entering a promising new phase with expanding opportunities for economic cooperation, trade, investment, and strategic sector partnerships, according to Brazil's Ambassador to Ethiopia, Jandyr Ferreira dos Santos.

In an exclusive interview with ENA, Ambassador Santos highlighted the significant potential both nations share to deepen bilateral economic ties by building stronger connections among their governments, private sectors, and investor communities.

Agriculture stands out as a natural area for expanded cooperation between the two nations, serving as a core economic backbone for both Ethiopia and Brazil.

Ambassador Santos emphasized that both countries have vast potential to exchange expertise and technical knowledge across agriculture and other key sectors of mutual interest.

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He specifically praised Ethiopia's Green Legacy Initiative (GLI) as a prime model from which Brazil could draw valuable lessons, illustrating the practical benefits of cross-country knowledge sharing.

"There's hope that there will be more investment, there will be more trade and more opportunities for both countries," Santos noted.

Reflecting on his four-year tenure in Addis Ababa, the ambassador observed major transformations across both the capital and the national economy.

Key milestones, including economic liberalization, expanded investment opportunities, and the national dialogue, have substantially enhanced Ethiopia's international standing and opened fresh avenues for global partnerships, he added.

Brazil has closely followed Ethiopia's transformation, he said, expressing readiness to expand bilateral cooperation for mutual benefit.

The ambassador stressed the importance of stronger institutional and business-to-business links, noting that closer engagement would enable companies and investors from both countries to identify opportunities and build new partnerships.

He added that increased private sector engagement could boost trade and investment while driving technology and knowledge transfer.

Looking ahead, the ambassador expressed confidence that Ethiopia-Brazil relations, built on decades of diplomatic ties, will continue to expand.

"I hope that the next 75 years will be even more promising," he said, expressing optimism about building stronger, mutually beneficial relations in the years ahead.