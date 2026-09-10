Ethiopia: Finance Minister Ahmed Shide, AIIB President Zou Jiayi Discuss Infrastructure Cooperation

(September 9, 2026, Addis Ababa) -- Finance Minister Ahmed Shide met with Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) President Zou Jiayi during her first official visit to Ethiopia since assuming office, with the two sides discussing ways to strengthen cooperation in infrastructure, energy and climate-resilient development.

Ethiopian Airlines Group Chief Executive Officer Mesfin Tasew also attended the meeting.

According to a social media post by the Ministry of Finance, the discussions focused on expanding cooperation in Ethiopia's key infrastructure and development priority areas, including potential AIIB participation in major projects such as the Bishoftu International Airport.

The two sides also exchanged views on expanding cooperation in the energy sector and climate action projects, including through concessional financing mechanisms and partnerships with other multilateral development banks.

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Minister Ahmed briefed President Zou on the progress of Ethiopia's ongoing economic reform agenda and the government's efforts to advance major infrastructure projects.

He highlighted the completion of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) as one of Ethiopia's landmark infrastructure achievements and outlined potential areas where the AIIB could support the country's development priorities through financing and investment.

President Zou acknowledged Ethiopia's important role in the region, particularly its contribution to advancing regional power integration, and reaffirmed the AIIB's commitment to supporting the country's infrastructure development agenda.

The discussions come as Ethiopia continues to prioritize strategic investments in infrastructure, energy and climate resilient development as part of its broader efforts to sustain economic growth, strengthen regional integration and expand productive capacity.

The Bishoftu International Airport project is among Ethiopia's major infrastructure initiatives. Once completed, the project is expected to expand the country's aviation capacity and further strengthen its position as a major regional and international aviation hub.

The meeting also highlighted opportunities for closer Ethiopia AIIB cooperation in mobilizing long term financing for infrastructure projects that support sustainable economic development.

Both sides agreed to deepen engagement and advance their shared commitment to sustainable and inclusive infrastructure development through enhanced cooperation, investment and financing partnerships.