Tanzania Orders Thorough Inspection of Roads and Bridges Heading to El Niño Rains

Dodoma — The Tanzanian government has ordered an immediate inspection of all roads and bridges across the country as preparations for the heavy El Niño rains expected in the coming period.

Minister for Works Abdallah Ulega issued the directives in the Coast Region during a tour to assess infrastructure preparedness following President Samia Suluhu Hassan's instructions to government officials to take measures to protect the country from the potential impacts of the heavy rains.

During the inspection tour, the minister directed the Tanzania National Roads Agency (TANROADS) to inspect the infrastructure and take swift corrective measures in vulnerable areas to prevent disruptions to the movement of people and goods.

"I direct TANROADS to ensure all roads and bridges across the country are inspected and immediate measures taken so that the infrastructure continues to provide services even during the heavy rains expected in various parts of the country," Mr Ulega said.

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According to the minister,the inspections will help identify vulnerable areas requiring urgent intervention before the rains intensify, stressing that the availability of equipment alone would not be enough without trained personnel and officials ready to respond.

Moreover, he directed the Ministry of Works, in collaboration with TANROADS, to conduct weekly assessments in all regions to identify areas requiring additional resources and intervention in time.

During his tour, Mr Ulega inspected various equipment earmarked for emergency repairs of roads and bridges across the country.

Elaborating, he stated that TANROADS has organised its preparedness operations through different zones, with Coast Region serving as the central hub for coordinating preparations and emergency response to the anticipated El Niño rains.

TANROADS Coast Regional Manager Engineer Joel Mwambungu said the agency has already started procuring and distributing emergency materials to various parts of the country in preparation for possible damage caused by heavy rains.

He said TANROADS has 5,638 metres of steel culverts ready for deployment in areas where roads and bridges could be affected by flooding and heavy rainfall.