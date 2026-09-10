Tanzania Arrests 40 Burundians, a Congolese for Illegal Entry, Stay

Geita — THE Geita Regional Immigration Office has arrested 41 illegal immigrants during an operation conducted in various parts of the region.

According to the statement, 40 of those arrested are citizens of the Republic of Burundi, while one is a citizen of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The operation is part of ongoing efforts by the Immigration Department to control the entry, stay and conduct of foreign nationals in the country who violate immigration laws and regulations.

During the operation, immigration officers focused on identifying foreign nationals who had entered or were staying in the country without valid permits, as well as those engaging in various activities without complying with immigration requirements.

Following their arrest, the immigrants remain in the custody of the Geita Regional Immigration Office for verification of their nationality and immigration status. Further legal action will be taken in accordance with the law and established procedures.

The Geita Regional Immigration Office has continued to urge members of the public to cooperate with the Immigration Department by reporting the presence of foreign nationals they suspect of violating immigration laws.

The department emphasized that public cooperation is essential in strengthening the monitoring and regulation of the entry and stay of foreign nationals in the country in accordance with the law.