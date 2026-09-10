South Africa: Durban Migrants Face New Protest - South African News Briefs - September 10, 2026

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A refugee shows the papers permitting her to be in South Africa in the hope of avoiding harassment by March and March.
10 September 2026
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Durban Migrants Face New Protest

Controversial group March and March is set to hold another demonstration along Che Guevara Street in Durban, where more than 100 migrants have been camped outside the Home Affairs refugee offices for months, reports EWN. The group has said that it wants to "clean" the area, which it considers an eyesore and health hazard. Last week's protest turned violent, with police firing rubber bullets to separate protesters and migrants. The migrants, who were forced from their homes and businesses ahead of June's anti-illegal immigration protests, said that they will not leave until the government provides temporary shelter.

Vaal Crash Driver Granted Bail

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The mother of a seven-year-old learner who died in January’s Vaal school transport crash has criticised the decision to grant bail to the driver accused of causing the deaths of 14 learners,  reports SABC  News. Twenty-three-year-old Ayanda Dludla was granted R3,000 bail by the Vanderbijlpark Magistrates’ Court. He faces 14 counts of murder and three counts of attempted murder. The crash occurred on the R553 Golden Highway when a scholar transport minibus collided with a side-tipper truck. Tshepo's mother, Innocentia Binger, broke down in tears, saying it would be difficult for families to see the accused in their community.

Third Suspect Arrested in DJ Warras Murder

Police in KwaZulu-Natal have arrested a third suspect in connection with the murder of musician Warrick "DJ Warras" Stock, reports EWN. The 40-year-old woman was arrested at a homestead in the Ngcengeni area of Msinga after police followed up on information about her whereabouts. DJ Warras was shot dead in December last year outside a hijacked building in Johannesburg. A self-confessed gunman, Armando Pacula, was sentenced to 25 years in prison last month. The alleged mastermind, Victor Majola, is facing a separate court case. The latest suspect will be handed over to the Gauteng police for further investigation.

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