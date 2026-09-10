Zimbabwe: 'Do You Want to Steal People's Land?' MPs Grill Lands Ministry Over Inconsistencies in New Title Deed Policy

PARLIAMENTARY Portfolio Committee members on Lands and Rural Development have grilled the Lands Ministry over new land title policy changes, saying the reforms appear to contradict existing laws and policies.

The committee raised its concerns this week during an oral evidence session with Lands and Rural Development Ministry Permanent Secretary Prosper Matondi.

Matondi told MPs that government was now issuing new land permits with an expiry date to replace the 99-year leases issued to new farmers in 2006-2007.

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The 99-year leases had no expiry date.

Committee members reacted angrily after Matondi revealed that the new permits would have an expiry date, with some MPs accusing the ministry of taking land away from the majority to benefit a few.

Chivi South MP and committee chairperson Felix Saul Maburutse interjected:

"PS, do not go around the bush. Give us answers to questions asked. Do not give us history. We are aware of it and we understand where this came from.

"We are saying you have told this committee that you created another permit with an expiry date. The previous minister and his secretary were issuing permits with no expiry date. What is causing all these changes within the same government?"

In response, Matondi said the permit had been changed following "an announcement of the effective date for registration of all title deeds by June 30, 2026."

Maburutse queried the announcement.

"PS, where was this announced? In the news or where? We are a government. If you are saying it was announced, where was it announced and by whom?"

Mberengwa North MP Tafanana Zhou questioned what would happen to existing offer letters under the new policy.

"What happens to the old offer letters that were there? Will they also have an expiry date, or do they remain the same? We cannot have two policies that contradict each other."

Rushinga MP Tendai Nyabani said government officials were bound by the country's laws and could not unilaterally change policies governing land.

"The country's laws govern the whole nation, not an individual. Technocrats must respect the laws of the country.

"Regarding the 99-year leases, you changed the policy. Whom did you tell about this policy reform? Do you want to steal land from the people? As Parliament, we craft these laws."

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Bindura South MP Remigius Matangira also questioned the rationale behind reducing the tenure of land titles.

"We need the Land Commission to understand why the 99-year-lease came into effect. No one can live beyond 110 years. So why are you reducing the title deed tenure period?"

Matondi told the committee that the ministry was facing "enormous problems" in kick-starting the title deed programme after 26 years of challenges in land administration.

He said there were seven types of offer letters currently in circulation and that banks had initially rejected the 99-year leases because of unfavourable clauses.

"We need to clarify the position of government. We are not changing the policy of government," Matondi said.

Maburutse, however, said the concerns raised by MPs required answers from senior government officials.

"Some of the things asked here have nothing to do with you. You were just appointed. People are raising concerns which require introspection from your bosses. Zimbabweans have questions. They need satisfaction," he said.