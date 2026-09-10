Zimbabwe: 'I Will Still Be Around', Mnangagwa Hints At Staying in Power Until 2035

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has hinted at staying in power beyond 2030, declaring that he will "still be around" in nine years.

His remarks come barely a month after his second and final term in office was extended from 2028 to 2030 following the passage of Constitutional Amendment Bill No. 3 (CAB3).

Mnangagwa was speaking at the ongoing Sanganai/Hlanganani Zimbabwe World Tourism Expo being hosted in Masvingo.

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"So when we come back after nine years, having hosted this event in other provinces, you will then give me an update of what you have planned.

"I will still be around; I do not know about you," said Mnangagwa, drawing wild applause and laughter from the audience.

CAB3 started in similar fashion in Masvingo before culminating in constitutional changes that extended the presidential and parliamentary terms from five to seven years, effectively allowing Mnangagwa to remain in office until 2030 without facing an election in 2028.

Commenting on Mnangagwa's remarks, the Children of Zimbabwe War Veterans Association (COZWVA), an organisation associated with Zanu PF, said the President was not only serious but could be signalling an intention to remain in power until 2037.

"President Mnangagwa's remarks today in Masvingo, though delivered in a humorous manner, serve as a highly strategic 'signal' that should not be underestimated, hinting at a political timeline extending beyond Vision 2030 to 2037.

"Take note, he announced this in Masvingo Province," said COZWVA.

Calls for Mnangagwa to remain in power, which were later pushed through despite calls for a referendum, also originated in Masvingo, his home province.

If Mnangagwa remains in power until 2035, he would have been in office for 18 years, eight years beyond the 10 years initially agreed for his presidency.