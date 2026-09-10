Zimbabwe: Missing Roman Catholic Priest Found Dead At Parirenyatwa Hospital

10 September 2026
New Zimbabwe (London)

Catholic priest Father Regis Chikuni, who had been missing for several days, has been found dead at Parirenyatwa Hospital, the Archdiocese of Harare has confirmed.

In a death notice issued on Wednesday, the Archbishop's Secretary, Father Ephraim Murwira, said Chikuni was found deceased at the hospital mortuary.

"It is with a heavy heart and deep sadness that we announce the passing on of our beloved brother, Father Regis Chikuni," Murwira said.

"Tragically, he was found deceased at the mortuary of Parirenyatwa Hospital."

The circumstances surrounding his death and the cause of death have not yet been communicated.

Chikuni's disappearance had prompted the Archdiocese to appeal for prayers and report the matter to the police, who were assisting with the search.

The church said Chikuni's dedication to his pastoral duties and his contribution to the Catholic community would be remembered.

Funeral arrangements will be communicated in due course.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

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