Zimbabwe: Zimura Fights in Fungisai Mashavave's Corner Amid Copyright Dispute With Intotal Band

10 September 2026
New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe Music Rights Association (ZIMURA) has defended gospel musician Fungisai Mashavave in her ongoing dispute over what she terms copyright exploitation by Intotal cover band.

Intotal Band is under legal scrutiny over the continued public performance of songs belonging to other musicians under the Ecobank Legends Night initiative.

The band argues that the initiative is meant to recognise and appreciate music legends, and they have performed at a number of events.

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In a statement, ZIMURA said the band had been permitted to perform at one show, stopping short of saying Mashavave was being exploited.

"ZIMURA acknowledges the ongoing dispute involving its member, Fungisai Zvakavapano Mashavave, and the commercial performance and exploitation of musical works associated with her catalogue. Fungisai Zvakavapano Mashavave is a member of ZIMURA and, like every other member of the organisation, is entitled to the protection, representation and defence of her legitimate intellectual property rights.

"ZIMURA therefore wishes to make its position clear: ZIMURA stands for the principle that the rights of composers and copyright owners must be respected.

"The organisation cannot and will not endorse the commercial exploitation of a member's copyrighted works in circumstances where the copyright owner has expressly objected and where the necessary rights, permissions and licensing requirements have not been properly addressed," read the statement.

The dispute with other musicians comes as Intotal Band is set for another Legends Night, which will feature Salif Keita, Yondo Sister, Leonard Zhakata and Alick Macheso.

The build-up to the Legends Night has been beset by allegations of legal violations against the band.

"ZIMURA is therefore in full support of Fungisai Zvakavapano Mashavave's right to assert, defend and protect her intellectual property.

"This support should not be interpreted as prejudging any matter that may ultimately come before a competent court of law," read the statement further.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

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