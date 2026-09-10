Malawi: The Elephant in the Room - MCP Ducks the Leadership Question - Again

There was a conspicuous absence at the Malawi Congress Party's national executive committee meeting in Lilongwe on Wednesday -- not of any person, but of a single word: succession.

For all the closed doors and careful stage-management at the party's City Centre headquarters, the one issue dominating whispered conversations among MCP members -- the future of party president Lazarus Chakwera -- was kept firmly off the official agenda.

Instead, delegates busied themselves with grassroots rebuilding and preparations for the 2030 election, even as speculation swirled that some within the party were quietly agitating for an early convention to resolve exactly the question being avoided.

The omission was no accident. Rival factions have been pushing, in parallel, for constitutional amendments that would clear the way for Chakwera to seek another term at the party's helm -- a manoeuvre that would require exactly the kind of debate the leadership seemed determined to sidestep.

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Secretary general Richard Chimwendo Banda was unambiguous when pressed afterwards, insisting the committee was simply the wrong venue for such a conversation.

"MCP does not do that," he said. "Maybe another party, but MCP does not do that. So maybe we can be allowed to educate them a little bit that this is a national executive committee and it's not a convention to discuss that."

It was, in its way, a revealing answer -- less a rebuttal of the succession question than an assertion of the party's right to decide when, and where, that question might eventually be asked.

Chimwendo Banda framed the past twelve months as a period of introspection, following the party's defeat in the September 2025 general election.

"We lost the elections," he acknowledged. "We have been learning throughout and organising ourselves. We are working hard to make sure the party remains strong."

For outside observers, the party's reluctance to confront the succession question head-on looks less like prudence than delay.

Political scientist George Phiri warned that MCP could ill afford to keep kicking the issue down the road, urging the party to resolve its leadership question and reposition itself well before voters return to the polls in 2030.

Whether that reckoning comes sooner or later, one thing seems clear: the debate MCP avoided this week is unlikely to stay off the agenda for long.