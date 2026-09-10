Malawi Hit By Nationwide Blackout, Escom Confirms

The Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (Escom) has confirmed a nationwide power outage, which began at 10:45pm on Wednesday, September 9, 2026.

The blackout was confirmed in a statement more than two hours after it started.

Escom said the outage followed a system shutdown, though the cause has not yet been established.

The power utility said: "Our technical team is on the ground to establish the cause of the system shutdown. We will inform the nation once all facts have been established."

Escom apologised to customers for the inconvenience caused by the interruption.