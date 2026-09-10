Nigeria: Nasarawa Plans Mobile Courts for Parents of Out-of-School Children

Government begins advocacy campaign, plans enforcement against parents who keep children out of school

LAFIA -- The Nasarawa State Government has directed the State Universal Basic Education Board, SUBEB, to commence an advocacy campaign across the state to ensure that children of school age who are out of school return to the classroom.

The government also said it was considering the establishment of mobile courts to prosecute parents whose children are found loitering on the streets during school hours.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The Senior Special Assistant to Governor Abdullahi Sule on Public Affairs, Mr Peter Ahemba, disclosed this on Wednesday during his bi-monthly media briefing in Lafia.

Ahemba said the government had directed SUBEB to collaborate with the state Ministry of Justice on the possibility of establishing mobile courts to handle cases involving parents who fail to send their children to school.

He said the government would first embark on an advocacy campaign before commencing full enforcement.

According to him, a task force would subsequently be established to monitor the streets and identify school-age children found outside school during school hours.

He said the task force would trace the parents of such children, who could subsequently be prosecuted for failing to ensure that their children attend school.

"Because at the end of that advocacy tour by the State Universal Basic Education Board to ensure that our children of school age who are not in school are back to school, after that grace period of advocacy, government will now commence full enforcement.

"There will be a task force that will be charged with the responsibility to go around the streets. When such children are identified during school hours, they will be held to identify their parents.

"By the time they identify their parents, those parents will now be arrested and handed over for prosecution for failure to send their children to school," Ahemba said.

He said the initiative was aimed at ensuring that no child in Nasarawa State was denied the opportunity to acquire education and addressing the rising number of out-of-school children.

Ahemba said parents would have no excuse for keeping their children out of school, noting that the government was also providing educational materials to support families and encourage school enrolment.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He disclosed that SUBEB had procured more than 10,000 exercise books, school uniforms and sandals, among other learning materials, for distribution to pupils in public schools across the state.

"In the same token, the state government, through the State Universal Basic Education Board, has procured over 10,000 exercise books and over 10,000 school uniforms, over 10,000 sandals, among other school materials, to be distributed to pupils across the public schools in Nasarawa State," he said.

Government recruits 1,000 primary school teachers

On efforts to strengthen manpower in public schools, Ahemba said the state government had concluded the recruitment process for primary school teachers through SUBEB.

He said Governor Sule had directed that 1,000 successful candidates be released for immediate employment to teach in rural primary schools across the state.

According to him, the recruitment process was based on merit, following the submission of more than 10,000 applications.

"So in doing this, the board considered merit in arriving at the 1,000 applicants. You remember over 10,000 applied, but because only 1,000 will be recruited for now, government took meticulous observance of the qualified, doing it based on merit and not with any sentiment or any primordial sentiment whatsoever," he said.