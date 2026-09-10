South Africa: President Ramaphosa to Attend BRICS 2026

President Cyril Ramaphosa will attend the 18th BRICS Summit, which will be held in New Delhi, India, over the weekend under India's chairship theme: Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Security.

President Ramaphosa will be accompanied by the Ministers of International Relations and Cooperation, Ronald Lamola; Minister in The Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, and Deputy Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, Zuko Godlimpi.

"The gathering will focus on strengthening BRICS cooperation through a people-centred development agenda, expanding trade and investment, enhancing financial and institutional cooperation, and advancing reform of the United Nations and international financial institutions.

"BRICS is an intergovernmental organisation and geopolitical alliance of major emerging market economies," the Presidency said in a statement.

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Initially, the bloc was an alliance of the governments of Brazil, Russia India, China and South Africa.

However, full member status was later extended to governments including Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.

Furthermore, designated partner states and invited countries will also participate in the New Delhi deliberations.

"Leaders will discuss strengthening unity within the expanded and diverse BRICS membership, advancing global governance reform, and the interests of the Global South.

The discussions take place against the backdrop of ongoing geopolitical tensions, "including conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine, as well as broader major-power competition, which continue to undermine economic development and the progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals".

"South Africa will use the Summit to advance its diplomacy economic priorities, with a particular focus on expanding intra-BRICS trade and investment, promoting industrialisation and value addition, and mobilising investment in African infrastructure aligned with the African Continental Free Trade Area," the statement read.

During the gathering, President Ramaphosa will also participate in the BRICS Business Forum Leader's Dialogue, which will bring together BRICS leaders and business representatives for an "interactive dialogue that will cover trade and supply chains, agriculture, women-led development, the digital economy and innovation".

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"The South African chapters of the BRICS Business Council and BRICS Women's Business Alliance will participate in the Forum, supporting efforts to deepen commercial ties and identify opportunities for increased investment and economic cooperation.

"The BRICS leaders will also participate in a session entitled: "Inclusive Global Governance and Strengthening Multilateralism".

"A session with invited leaders will focus on 'Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability: Shaping the Future for Inclusive Global Growth'," the statement explained.