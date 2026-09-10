South Africa: Disaster Management Monitors NW Storm Damage to Fast-Track Relief

The North West Provincial Disaster Management Centre (PDMC) continues to monitor the situation across the province to fast-track reconstruction, relief and rehabilitation efforts following severe weather that caused widespread damage over the past weekend.

In an update report issued on Wednesday, the PDMC said it had embarked on a risk and vulnerability assessment to determine the extent and severity of damage caused by strong winds, heavy rainfall and storms between 4 and 6 September 2026.

The severe weather conditions followed an Orange Level 6 warning issued by the South African Weather Service (SAWS), resulting in widespread destruction, structural damage to private and public property, flooded roads and bridges, as well as power outages in some areas.

Following the weather warning, the PDMC activated a Provincial Joint Coordinating Committee (PJCC) - through the heads of the District Management Centres (DMCs) - to ensure a coordinated response to potential disaster incidents.

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Head of the PDMC, Tebogo Gaolaolwe, said the North West is among the worst-affected provinces.

"According to our initial reports, critical infrastructure has been affected. This includes healthcare facilities, roads and libraries. We can confirm that 60 schools have also been affected," Gaolaolwe said.

Gaolaolwe noted that the most damage experienced by the province is to residential property, where 53 houses and 21 informal settlements in Bojanala District were damaged.

In the Ngaka Modiri Molema District, 94 houses were damaged, with two injuries reported in Danville following a house fire and one fatality recorded in Mareetsane village outside Mahikeng," Gaolaolwe said.

"In the Ngaka Modiri Molema District, 94 houses were damaged, with two injuries [reported] in Danville following a house fire and one fatal incident recorded in Mareetsane village, outside Mahikeng.

"In Dr Ruth Segomotsi Mompati, 32 houses were reportedly damaged, with 11 affected by flooding in the Mamusa, Greater Taung and Kagisano Molopo Local Municipalities. In Dr Kenneth Kaunda District, the Matlosana and Maquassi Hills Local Municipalities are the most affected, with thirteen 13 houses damaged," Gaolaolwe said.

Gaolaolwe said water level indicators erected on the N14 road between Vryburg and Kuruman showed rising water levels following heavy rainfall, affecting the reopening of the road to heavy motor vehicles.

Preliminary reports are currently being collated to inform requests for assistance through the National Disaster Management Centre (NDMC).

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"We are already in engagements with the NDMC through our advisory forum. At this point, we have moved beyond the declaration and have reached the level of classification of the disaster, so that funding can be reprioritised and reallocated to assist affected sector departments, including municipalities," Gaolaolwe said.

Affected families in various local municipalities have received assistance in the form of blankets, mattresses and food parcels, while others have been referred to the Department of Social Development, the South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) and the Red Cross, among other organisations.

The PDMC, as the coordinating authority of the PJCC (Provincial Joint Coordinating Committee), including sector departments, municipalities, traditional authorities and government entities, continues to monitor developments throughout the province.

The ongoing monitoring and assessment will inform further interventions aimed at accelerating relief, reconstruction and rehabilitation in communities affected by the severe weather.