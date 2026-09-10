Namibia: Swapo-Linked Businessman Defends Presidential Guest House Tender

Businessman Joshua Haimbodi says his company had submitted the lowest bid at N$3 million for alterations and additions to the Oshakati presidential guest house.

According to Haimbodi, the highest quotation was N$5.7 million, while his Emirates Trading CC submitted the lowest bid at N$3 million.

The Namibian reported last week that Emirates Trading CC, a company led by Haimbodi, had been awarded a tender for the first phase of the presidential guest house at Oshakati.

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"I got the tender, I executed the work and completed it in three months," he says.

"I don't beg for work, nor do I bribe for work. I am not corrupt because I believe a corrupt country cannot develop," he says.

His comments come amid scrutiny over the awarding of the presidential guest house contract and his links to Swapo as a donor to Swapo election campaigns.

In his statement released on Wednesday, Haimbodi accuses The Namibian of abusing president Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah.

He says the newspaper undermines the Swapo-led government through what he describes as negative and biased reporting.

Haimbodi claims that the president is a symbol of national unity and should not be subjected to what he regards as abusive coverage.

"What moral values does your newspaper hold? What examples are you showing to the upcoming young members of our society," he asks.

The businessman also accuses The Namibian of deliberately focusing on negative issues involving the government while failing to report on what he considers its achievements.

He calls on the Ministry of Home Affairs, Safety and Security to intervene, arguing that the newspaper should provide more balanced coverage.