East Africa: Will Ruto's Foreign Trader Gamble Be the Final Nail On EAC Integration Coffin?

Kenya's decision to tighten the screws on foreign traders may win President William Ruto political points at home, but it risks turning one country's attempt to protect small businesses into a much larger test of East Africa's economic integration.

What began with Ruto's September 2 directive targeting foreigners operating small-scale businesses has quickly become bigger than a dispute over work permits and trading licences.

It is now raising questions about Kenya's economy, the pressure on its political leadership ahead of the 2027 election, the frustrations of young Kenyans searching for opportunities, the treatment of East African traders and, ultimately, whether the region's Common Market can survive when national economic interests collide with regional commitments.

Kenyan authorities insist the measures are not intended to expel foreigners but to enforce existing immigration, labour and business regulations. Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Abraham Korir Sing'oei and Trade Cabinet Secretary Lee Kinyanjui have maintained that foreigners remain free to live and work in Kenya provided they comply with the law.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Uganda's Minister for East African Community Affairs, Rebecca Kadaga, has adopted a similar interpretation.

"I don't want this matter to be understood as an expulsion of non-Kenyans. It's a directive to regularize, to register and regularize their stay," Kadaga said.

That distinction is important. Kenya has a sovereign right to regulate employment and business activity within its territory.

The bigger question is why the enforcement has become such a politically charged issue.

Kenya is not an economy in recession. Its real GDP grew by 4.6% in 2025, according to the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics. But beneath that growth is a serious employment problem.

The country created more than 800,000 jobs in 2025, yet the overwhelming majority were in the informal sector. About 87% of new jobs were informal, while roughly 18 million Kenyans work in the informal economy.

This is particularly important in a country where young people constitute a large proportion of the population and where formal employment opportunities remain limited.

Ruto therefore faces a politically sensitive combination of rising economic expectations, high youth unemployment, pressure from small businesses and a presidential election due in 2027.

The crackdown gives his administration a simple political message: protect Kenyan traders from foreign competition and reserve low-capital businesses for Kenyans.

Foreign policy analyst Mathias Ssemanda, however, said the approach risked allowing politicians to blame foreigners for problems that governments have struggled to solve.

"Political actors are finding the easiest way to persuade their populations by pointing out challenges that are far away from governments to solve," Ssemanda said.

His argument does not mean the grievances of Kenyan traders are imaginary.

Kenyan small businesses face taxation, licensing costs, limited access to capital and stiff competition. For a young Kenyan unable to find formal employment, seeing a foreigner operating a small shop, hawking merchandise or running another low-capital business can easily become a symbol of economic exclusion.

But removing foreign competitors does not necessarily create new jobs.

It may simply transfer existing customers from a Ugandan, Tanzanian, Rwandan or Burundian trader to a Kenyan.

That may benefit some Kenyan businesses, but it does not solve the deeper problem of an economy generating too few productive and formal jobs.

Foreign traders also participate in Kenya's economy. They pay rent, purchase goods, use transport and financial services and, where properly registered, contribute to government revenue.

The Federation for Small and Medium Enterprises executive director, John Walugembe, said the crackdown was contrary to the spirit of regional integration.

"What is happening in Kenya is most unfortunate. It goes against the spirit of regional integration," Walugembe said.

Walugembe nevertheless acknowledged the legitimate concern that some foreigners may be operating illegally.

The question, therefore, is not whether Kenya should enforce its laws. It is how those laws are enforced.

A foreigner without a work permit or business licence can legitimately be required to regularise their status or stop operating.

The danger arises when enforcement begins to be understood as hostility towards foreigners generally.

That fear is already evident.

Ugandan traders crossing through Busia have reportedly spoken of threats against their lives and businesses, while citizens of Burundi, Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo have also expressed anxiety.

Reports that hundreds of Burundians sought assistance at their embassy in Nairobi illustrate how quickly a regulatory exercise can become a diplomatic and security issue.

This is where comparisons with South Africa become relevant, although Kenya should not be equated with South Africa's history of xenophobic violence.

The concern is that economic frustration, political rhetoric and resentment towards foreign traders can reinforce one another. Once nationality becomes associated with economic hardship, individual enforcement cases can easily become collective hostility.

Kenya is also not the first EAC country to restrict foreigners from certain low-level businesses.

Rwanda has regulated foreign participation in particular economic activities, while Tanzania has restricted non-citizens from several small-scale businesses. Uganda also imposes conditions on foreign traders and limits foreign participation in some micro-enterprises.

The difference is that Kenya's current episode has attracted unusual attention because of the scale of the political rhetoric, the initial directive to close businesses and the fears among foreign communities.

It also raises questions about the EAC Common Market Protocol.

The protocol seeks to facilitate the free movement of people, goods, services, labour and capital among member states, including the rights of establishment and residence.

But regional integration does not abolish national sovereignty.

Kadaga captured this tension when she said:

"We are not yet a federation, so we still have a sovereign obligation and sovereign rights."

Kenya can therefore enforce its laws. But the EAC's credibility depends on those laws being applied in a manner consistent with regional commitments and without discrimination against citizens of partner states.

The bigger danger would arise if other countries retaliated.

Uganda could restrict Kenyan traders. Tanzania could impose similar measures. Rwanda and other EAC members could follow.

Such retaliation would not necessarily begin as a formal trade war. It could happen through licensing restrictions, work-permit requirements and protection of small businesses for nationals.

The result would be a gradual erosion of the cross-border economic networks that the EAC has spent decades building.

Kenya could also lose from such a process.

The country's position as East Africa's commercial hub depends partly on its large consumer market and its links to neighbouring economies. Foreign traders bring capital, create demand for goods and services and connect Kenyan businesses to regional markets.

Ruto therefore faces a difficult calculation.

Politically, protecting Kenyan traders is an attractive message, particularly ahead of an election in which jobs and the cost of living are likely to remain major issues.

Economically, some Kenyan traders will benefit if foreign competitors leave.

Regulatorily, forcing undocumented foreigners to obtain the correct permits and licences is defensible.

But the gains could be undermined if the policy discourages investment, disrupts supply chains, raises prices or triggers reciprocal restrictions across the region.

Walugembe warned that Kenya's experience should also be viewed against historical examples of the economic damage that can accompany exclusion of foreign business communities, including Uganda's 1972 expulsion of Asians and xenophobic experiences in South Africa and Zimbabwe.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda East Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The lesson is not that governments should abandon immigration controls.

Rather, enforcement must be predictable, lawful and targeted.

For Uganda, the immediate concern is the welfare of its citizens in Kenya. Kampala must establish whether Ugandans are being unlawfully threatened, harassed or deprived of their property while simultaneously recognising Kenya's right to enforce its laws.

The longer-term issue is whether Kenya's crackdown remains a documentation exercise or evolves into a broader campaign against foreign traders.

That distinction could determine its ultimate consequences.

If Ruto's policy succeeds in helping Kenyan businesses expand, creating jobs and improving economic opportunities, he can claim a political and economic victory.

If it merely replaces foreign traders with Kenyan traders without creating new productive opportunities, the underlying unemployment problem will remain.

And if it triggers xenophobia or retaliation from other EAC countries, Kenya could find that the political gains come at the expense of the regional economic system on which its own prosperity partly depends.

Kenya's foreign-trader crackdown has therefore become about much more than work permits.

It is testing whether East Africa can deepen economic integration while member states remain under intense domestic political pressure to protect their own citizens.

The ultimate question for Ruto is simple: can Kenya protect opportunities for Kenyans without closing the economic space that made it East Africa's commercial hub?

For the EAC, the stakes are even higher.

If every government responds to domestic economic frustration by turning against its neighbours' citizens, the Common Market could slowly become a collection of national markets.

That would be a political victory for economic nationalism -- but a costly defeat for East African integration.