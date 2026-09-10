Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa's Birthday Now Public Holiday As Govt Declares September 15 'Munhumutapa Day'

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has declared September 15, his birthday, a holiday from this year "henceforth."

The holiday, which was declared through Statutory Instrument 148 of 2026, is to be known as Munhumutapa Day, named after the 15th- to 18th-century empire royal title.

"This notice may be cited as the Public Holidays and Prohibition of Business (Declaration of Public Holiday) Notice, 2026," reads the notice.

"It is hereby declared that the 15th of September every year henceforth, shall be a public holiday to be known as Munhumutapa Day."

Munhumutapa Day is a Zanu PF initiative, moved to associate his presidency with the historical Mutapa empire.

Some sections have even suggested turning his presidency into a monarchy, just a few months after he pulled strings to ensure his second term in office is extended from 2028 to 2030.

September 15 had, since 2018, been celebrated by Zanu PF youths in honour of his presidency.