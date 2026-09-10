Somalia: South West State Unveils Revised Five-Year Development Plan

Baidoa, Somalia — The leader of Somalia's South West state, Sheikh Adan Mohamed Nur Madobe, on Wednesday attended the relaunch of the region's revised five-year development plan, covering 2026 to 2031.

The revised South West Transformation Plan (STP 2026-2031) sets out the administration's priorities for the coming five years, with a focus on improving public services, boosting economic growth, strengthening state institutions and accelerating development projects.

Madobe said the plan would serve as an important framework for achieving the administration's development goals and delivering sustainable progress that responds to the needs of communities across South West Somalia.

He stressed the importance of basing development programmes on the needs of local communities and strengthening cooperation between the state government, civil society, United Nations agencies, development partners and other stakeholders involved in implementing the plan.

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The STP 2026-2031 places particular emphasis on strengthening government institutions and good governance, improving education and healthcare, expanding economic opportunities and job creation, developing infrastructure and increasing community resilience to humanitarian and climate-related challenges.

The relaunch ceremony was organised by the South West Ministry of Planning and brought together members of the regional cabinet, lawmakers, the director of the presidential office, the governor of Bay region, the mayor of Baidoa, presidential advisers and other senior officials.

At the end of the ceremony, Madobe signed the South West Transformation Plan 2026-2031, formally endorsing the revised development framework.

The plan comes as South West Somalia continues to face significant humanitarian and development challenges, including poverty, displacement, climate shocks and limited access to basic services.

The administration said the revised framework is intended to provide a coordinated approach to addressing those challenges while supporting longer-term economic and institutional development across the state.