Somalia Urges Investment in Digital Infrastructure At Korea-Africa Finance Forum

Seoul, South Korea — Somalia's Finance Minister Bihi Iman Egeh on Wednesday called for greater investment in energy, fibre-optic networks, data infrastructure and accountable financing as African countries seek to harness artificial intelligence to accelerate economic development.

Speaking at the eighth Korea-Africa Finance Cooperation Conference in Seoul, Egeh said Africa's ambitions should go beyond simply adopting artificial intelligence, stressing that countries also need the underlying infrastructure and financial capacity required to make the technology useful for development.

The conference, attended by African finance ministers and other officials, was held under the theme "Harnessing Artificial Intelligence through Infrastructure Development to Accelerate Africa's Transformation."

"Africa's ambition should not be limited to adopting artificial intelligence," Egeh said, highlighting the need to build reliable energy systems, fibre-optic connectivity and data infrastructure alongside stronger financial institutions based on accountability.

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He said such investments would help African economies expand and create the foundations for sustainable digital growth.

Egeh also highlighted Somalia's strategic location and emerging digital economy, saying the country has an opportunity to position itself as a digital gateway connecting Africa with global markets.

He stressed the importance of regional integration and cooperation through the Horn of Africa Initiative (HoAI), saying stronger economic links among countries in the region could help accelerate growth and create new opportunities for investment and trade.

Somalia has increasingly sought to expand its digital economy as it works to improve connectivity, modernise public services and attract investment in technology and infrastructure.

The minister's remarks come as African governments seek to close infrastructure gaps that could limit the continent's ability to benefit from rapid advances in artificial intelligence and other emerging technologies.

The Korea-Africa forum this year also marks the 20th anniversary of the establishment of the cooperation platform in 2006.

The Korea-Africa Finance Cooperation (KOAFEC) has developed into a forum for strengthening economic ties between South Korea and African countries, bringing together governments, businesses and development institutions to exchange ideas, develop partnerships and identify investment opportunities.

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South Korea has emerged as an important development and technology partner for African countries, with cooperation spanning infrastructure, digitalisation, finance, energy and industrial development.

For Somalia, officials say improved digital and physical infrastructure could help unlock investment and strengthen the country's role in regional trade and economic integration.

The Seoul conference provides an opportunity for African governments to seek partnerships and financing as they pursue digital transformation while addressing persistent infrastructure and development challenges.