Namibia: Ohangwena Wellness Campaign Reaches 140 People On First Day

A total of 140 pupils and community members received medical and wellness services during the first day of the Dune Seven Community Foundation school wellness and community outreach campaign in Ohangwena on Tuesday.

The outreach, launched on Monday, saw 75 pupils, 65 community members, and two teachers receive treatment, health screening and information on sexual and reproductive health.

The four-day campaign was launched in partnership with the One Economy Foundation and the Walvis Bay Corridor Group, the Ministry of Health and Social Services, Ministry of Education, Innovation, Youth, Sport, Arts and Culture, and FreshWide.

Dune Seven Foundation's programme and projects manager says the campaign aims to bring sexual and reproductive health education, sexually transmitted infection screening and gender-based violence awareness services closer to pupils and surrounding communities.

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During the first day, pupils and community members received general medical consultations and screening for blood pressure, blood sugar and haemoglobin.

"Participants also received HIV testing and counselling, sexual and reproductive health education, HIV/STI and GBV awareness, hygiene education and referrals," he says.

He says eight people were referred to hospital for further medical attention, including six community members and two pupils.

Several health abnormalities were identified during the screenings, including one disability case.

"Elderly community members received vegetable hampers to promote food security, while pupils received sanitary packs and pens," Nakaziko says.

The campaign continued on Wednesday at Nangolo Mbumba Combined School.