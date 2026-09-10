Uganda: Oyo's Will Names Son As First Heir, Sets Out Fallback Succession Plan for Tooro Throne

A Last Will and Testament signed by the late Omukama of Tooro, Rukirabasaija Oyo Nyimba Kabamba-Iguru Rukiidi IV, in 2022 has named his son as the first heir to the Tooro throne, while setting out a detailed line of succession in the event that the son is unable to assume the crown.

The will, dated September 14, 2022, was presented in Fort Portal by King Oyo's long-time personal lawyer, Michael Akampurira, to members of the royal family and government officials, providing the clearest written account yet of the late king's wishes regarding the future leadership of the Tooro Kingdom.

Under the succession provisions contained in the document, a son of King Oyo is designated as the first heir and successor to the throne as Omukama of Tooro.

The identity of the son has not been publicly disclosed, with the kingdom releasing photographs of Prince Komwiswa Yoweri, who is listed as the second person in the line of succession.

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This would be the fall back position should Oyo's direct son not be in position to ascend the throne.

The will provides that should Oyo's son die before assuming the throne, become permanently incapacitated or otherwise be unable to succeed or undertake the responsibilities of the crown, the succession would pass to Prince Komwiswa.

Prince Komwiswa is the son of Omusuga Charles Kamurasi, the late king's paternal uncle, Chief Prince and head of the royal Babiito clan.

The document goes further to establish a succession order in the event that Prince Komwiswa is also unable to assume the throne.

In that case, the crown would pass to Prince Solomon Nyaika, another son of Omusuga Charles Kamurasi, and subsequently to Omusuga Charles Kamurasi himself.

The order set out in the will is therefore: a son of King Oyo, followed by Prince Yoweri Komwiswa, Prince Solomon Nyaika and finally Omusuga Charles Kamurasi.

The succession plan represents a major clarification of the future of the Tooro Crown, particularly following days of competing claims and announcements over who would succeed the late king.

The development is also a significant departure from an announcement made last week by journalist Andrew Mwenda on behalf of the Patriotic League of Uganda, purportedly with the knowledge of Chief of Defence Forces Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, which named Prince George Desmond "Jimmy" Mugenyi as the selected successor to King Oyo.

The announcement sparked controversy because it was not made by the Tooro Kingdom and was subsequently rejected by Omusuga Charles Kamurasi, who is serving as caretaker of the kingdom.

Kamurasi said he had not spoken to Mwenda and denied knowledge of the meeting that Mwenda claimed had taken place to select the successor.

Earlier on Wednesday, another report had emerged suggesting that Prince Edward Rukidi Kijjanangoma would be named as King Oyo's successor.

The newly presented will, however, does not name either of those princes as the immediate successor.

Instead, it establishes a succession framework anchored first in King Oyo's direct lineage and provides for a fallback arrangement involving his cousins in the family of Omusuga Charles Kamurasi.

The presentation of the document was attended by several members of the royal family and government, including Musuga, Princess Ruth Komuntale, Princess Margaret Komubaizi, commonly known as Muka Joy, Father Oyo, Monsignor Father Mayombo, Queen Mother Best Kemigisa and Gen Henry Tumukunde, Minister of Gender, Labour and Social Development, who represented President Yoweri Museveni.

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The will directs that the succession be implemented peacefully and with dignity, with the customs and traditions of the Tooro Kingdom applying insofar as they are consistent with the succession expressly provided for in the document.

The release of the will therefore places King Oyo's own written wishes at the centre of the succession debate, after a week marked by competing claims over who should take over the throne following his death.

King Oyo died on August 27, 2026, aged 34, leaving the kingdom to navigate questions surrounding the continuity of the Babiito monarchy.

With the will now public, the succession arrangement does not depend on the selection of a new individual by a recent meeting, but follows an order recorded by the late king himself in a document signed nearly four years before his death.