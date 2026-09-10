Kenya: Mudavadi Warns Against Targeting Foreign Nationals, Assures Compliant Traders of Kenya's Openness

Nairobi — Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has warned that individuals who threaten or interfere with foreign nationals in Kenya will face the full force of the law, even as he reaffirmed the country's commitment to an open trading environment.

Mudavadi said Kenya remains open to foreign traders and investors operating within the law, dismissing any suggestion that the government was imposing a blanket ban on foreign nationals.

He said the government would protect foreign nationals from threats, intimidation and unlawful interference while ensuring that those doing business in Kenya comply with the country's laws and regulations.

"Anyone who threatens or interferes with foreign nationals will face the full force of the law," Mudavadi said.

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The Prime Cabinet Secretary said Kenya's approach is anchored in the principle that all individuals conducting business in the country must comply with Kenyan laws, regardless of their nationality.

Mudavadi stressed that Kenya remains open to both small- and large-scale foreign trade, provided traders comply with the relevant legal and regulatory requirements.

He said the country was not implementing a blanket ban on foreign nationals, but rather enforcing existing laws governing immigration, business operations and trade.

The government's position, he said, is consistent with the East African Community Common Market Protocol, which provides for the movement of people, goods, services, labour and capital among partner states.

Mudavadi noted that Kenyan citizens operating in other EAC partner states are similarly expected to respect and comply with the laws of their host countries.

"Citizens should comply with the laws of Kenya," he said, emphasising that participation in Kenya's economy comes with an obligation to observe the country's legal framework.

Mudavadi's warning comes amid heightened debate over the participation of foreign nationals in Kenya's commercial sector.

He said concerns surrounding foreign traders should be addressed through established government and legal processes rather than threats, harassment or other forms of unlawful interference.

The Prime Cabinet Secretary maintained that enforcing immigration, licensing and other business regulations should not be confused with targeting foreign nationals on the basis of their nationality.

He said Kenya would continue to support legitimate foreign trade while taking action against individuals who violate Kenyan laws.

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Mudavadi also reiterated that the government would protect foreign nationals who are lawfully in the country and conducting legitimate business.

The Common Market Protocol provides a framework for deeper regional economic integration among EAC partner states.

Mudavadi said Kenya's commitment to the framework does not remove the obligation for citizens of partner states to observe national laws in countries where they live, work or conduct business.

He said the same principle applies to Kenyans working and doing business in other EAC countries.

Kenya will therefore continue to balance enforcement of its domestic laws with its regional and international trade commitments, while maintaining an environment that welcomes compliant foreign traders and investors.