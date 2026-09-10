Nigeria: Mbah Unveils Over 10,000 Milestone Achievements, Says Enugu On Course to Greatness

press release

The compendium of milestones records, among others, over 1,521 kilometres of constructed and reconstructed roads, over 7,000 classrooms, 260 Type-2 Primary Healthcare Centres, Enugu Air and the New Enugu Smart City, among others

Governor of Enugu State, Peter Mbah, has unveiled a compendium of more than 10,000 milestones recorded in the first term of his administration across critical sectors of the Enugu State economy.

The compendium, entitled "A Thousand and One Reasons Why Dr. Peter Ndubuisi Mbah Should be Re-elected as Governor of Enugu State," was presented to the public at the International Conference Centre, Enugu, on Wednesday.

The compendium of milestones records, among others, over 1,521 kilometres of constructed and reconstructed roads, over 7,000 classrooms, 260 Type-2 Primary Healthcare Centres, Enugu Air, the New Enugu Smart City, and the revamp of moribund assets.

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Represented by the Deputy Governor, Ifeanyi Ossai, Mbah said the compendium aligns with the Citizens Charter, also known as Executive Order 001, which he executed immediately he was sworn into office on 29th May 2023 to emphasise his administration's commitment to accountability, traceability and transparency.

He, however, said the compendium highlighted the administration's philosophy of disruptive innovation and its focus on large-scale infrastructure, noting that it did not contain all that had been done up to the day of unveiling.

"Our assignment today is not just to unveil the Citizens Charter via the compendium. It is a lot more than that. It is a conversation on the sacrosanct duty and responsibility you gave to us to midwife and preside over your resources.

"But above all, it is important to note that the document we are about to unveil does not entirely capture everything this government has done because, given the time it took to prepare this document, there was a cut-off point running months behind.

"So, this document that we shall unveil shortly does not in any particular material represent the actual successful modest achievements of this government as at 9th of September 2026."

He thanked those who believed in his vision and worked for his election in 2023 and urged those affected in any way by the tough decisions the administration had to make, assuring them that Enugu was on its way to greatness as a $30bn economy and the preferred destination for investment, business, tourism, and living.

"I also want to thank all those who made sacrifices, who lost their friends because they felt supporting us was the right thing to do. I want to thank all those who invested their resources. I want to thank all those who took pains in very unimaginable circumstances to ensure that Enugu moves to the next level.

"But what you must take home with you is that our intentions are noble. What we try to do is to put Enugu on a reversible path of greatness. What we try to do is to ensure that Enugu will not compete with Nigeria or within Nigeria," he added.

In his welcome address, the Secretary to Enugu State Government, Prof Chidiebere Onyia, said the state had pursued an extensive urban development agenda, including the New Enugu Smart City, environmental sustainability and urban renewal.

He added that the State's fiscal architecture had undergone significant reform through revenue automation, reforms at the Enugu State Internal Revenue Service, improved financial management, the Treasury Single Account, enterprise resource planning and broader institutional restructuring.

According to him, the administration had also sustained investments in youth empowerment, women development, technology, skills acquisition, social protection, tourism, environmental sustainability and community development. He said the ultimate goal is to improve the lives of the people.

"Behind every project is a community; behind every policy is a citizen; and behind every statistic is a human being whose life government seeks to improve," he stressed.

He also stressed the importance of institutional reforms in sustaining government programmes, stating: "Sustainable development requires not only projects that citizens can see, but institutions and systems that can sustain those projects."

The Deputy National Chairman (South) of the All Progressives Congress, Dr Ben Nwoye, commended the administration for its development record and the scale of projects executed across the State.

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The Speaker of the Enugu State House of Assembly, Hon Uchenna Ugwu, commended the Governor for his developmental strides, pledging the continued support of the legislative arm of the state government.

The Chairman of the Enugu State Council of Traditional Rulers, Igwe Samuel Asadu, equally spoke glowingly about the administration's performance, saying a performing government should be supported to continue till 2031.

"We have never had it so good. It is not about party. But let us give the job to those who understand the job. The governor wants to move the Enugu State economy to a $30bn economy and that is exactly what he is doing," he stated.

Chief of Staff to the Governor, Victor Udeh, described the compendium as an evidence-based publication and a commitment to accountability.

The event brought together political leaders, traditional and religious leaders, captains of industry, professionals, public servants and other stakeholders, who commended the administration for the scale and spread of its interventions across the State.