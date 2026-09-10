Africa: All of Africa Today - September 10, 2026

press review

Spain Warned of Ceuta Mass Crossing Before Surge

Newly declassified Spanish government documents show that intelligence services warned authorities a day before a mass migrant crossing into Ceuta that social media groups were encouraging thousands of migrants to enter Spanish territory. On 29 July, Spain's National Intelligence Service reportedly alerted Moroccan and Ceuta authorities that WhatsApp and Facebook groups were promoting a crossing by swimming and over the border fence, with around 180,000 people receiving the messages. The warning comes amid political controversy over Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez's claim that the scale of the 30 July influx could not have been predicted. At least 72,000 migrants crossed from Morocco into Ceuta over two days, with at least 100 people reportedly dying, while thousands remained in makeshift camps. Opposition parties say the documents contradict the government's account. Officials maintain that the intelligence did not indicate the unprecedented scale of the crossing and was merely an exchange of information rather than a formal alert.

Tunisian Flotilla Activists Remain Jailed as Hunger Striker Deteriorates

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Four Tunisian activists remain in pre-trial detention six months after authorities began arresting organisers linked to the pro-Palestinian Global Sumud Flotilla, with growing concern over the deteriorating health of activist Wael Naouar. Naouar has been on hunger strike since 16 August to protest his continued detention and is now in his fourth week without food. His lawyer said that he has lost 18 kilograms and is suffering from low blood pressure, low blood sugar, breathing and mobility difficulties, and severe pain. Seven activists were initially detained, with three later released. Naouar and three others remain under investigation over alleged suspicious financial flows linked to the flotilla. The detainees face allegations including money laundering, aggravated breach of trust and forgery, which supporters reject as an attempt to criminalise solidarity with Palestinians and peaceful activism. Human rights groups have raised concerns over Tunisia's shrinking civic space and use of criminal and financial investigations against activists. The four detainees are due back in court on 16 September.

Severe Funding Cuts Force Sudan Health Clinic Closures

Severe cuts to humanitarian funding are forcing health clinics across war-torn Sudan to close, leaving patients to travel further for treatment and pushing remaining hospitals towards breaking point, Médecins Sans Frontières warns. MSF said that admissions at its supported facilities in Central Darfur rose by 22.5% between January and April compared with the same period last year. 45 healthcare centres lost funding in May. In refugee and displacement camps, maternity and surgical services have closed, forcing pregnant women to travel for hours to access emergency care. The number of aid organisations operating around Um Rakuba camp has fallen from about 35 in 2021 to fewer than 10. Some clinics have seen patient numbers collapse because people can no longer afford transport. MSF said that the funding crisis was worsened by the closure of USAID programmes and reductions in international aid. Sudan's $2.87 billion humanitarian response plan is only about 41% funded. Around 37% of the country's health facilities are reportedly completely out of service as millions face hunger, displacement and severe malnutrition.

UN Welcomes Libya Election Deal

Libya's rival political factions have reached an agreement on election rules and the composition of the country's electoral commission, in what the UN Security Council has described as an important step towards holding national elections for the first time in more than a decade. The 30 August agreement, reached through a UN-backed negotiating process, provides for a reconstituted High National Elections Commission and changes to the legal framework for parliamentary and presidential elections, which are to be held within two years under a unified government. The UN Security Council has urged Libya's political leaders to implement the deal quickly and backed the UN mission led by Special Representative Hannah Tetteh. However, Tetteh has warned that trust remains fragile among political leaders and ordinary Libyans, with major challenges including unifying the country's divided military, security and economic institutions. She also highlighted online harassment and hate speech targeting women in public life. She said that stronger legal protections are needed to ensure women can participate in politics and civic affairs without intimidation.

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Uganda Withdraws From Invictus Games

Uganda has withdrawn from the Invictus Games, just two months after announcing it would participate in next year's event for wounded military veterans. General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, Uganda's chief of defence and the president's son, said the country was pulling out to avoid being seen as opposing King Charles III. His decision follows a letter from the King making clear that Prince Harry and Meghan are no longer working royals. Kainerugaba referred to the controversy surrounding the couple. He said Uganda would not take part in anything without the King's approval. However, royal sources said Charles supports projects assisting wounded service personnel. The Invictus Games organisers said they had not received official confirmation of Uganda's withdrawal and were seeking clarification. Uganda had become the 26th country to join the games, which are due to take place in Birmingham next year.