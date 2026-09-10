South Africa: Two More Killed in Westbury As Gang Violence Escalates Sharply

9 September 2026
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Jan Bornman and James Oatway

Following the shootings only hours apart, residents of Westbury say gang violence in the area is the worst it's been in a long time.

On Monday morning, 7 September, scholar transport driver Abdulrazaak Mohamed Moolla (53) was shot and killed by two young men after he had dropped off schoolchildren and was preparing to park his vehicle outside a block of flats.

Gauteng police spokesperson Captain Tintswalo Sibeko said the gunmen shot him multiple times before fleeing the scene in a blue Volkswagen Polo. Moolla was declared dead at the scene and buried on Monday night at West Park Cemetery.

"The motive for the shooting is unknown at this stage," Sibeko said, adding that no arrests have been made.

Less than 24 hours after Moolla was laid to rest, a 37-year-old man was shot and killed one street away from where Moolla had been murdered the previous day. Sibeko said no arrests have been made for the second murder and investigations are ongoing.

When Our City News arrived on the scene, a brightly coloured blanket covered the body. A black work boot protruded from one end and a thick pool of blood collected at the other. The body was lying outside a doorway at the end of a narrow alley off Philip Bandes Street. Graffiti used by the Varados gang to mark their territory...

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