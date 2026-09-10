South Africa: City Defends R230m Lilian Ngoyi Street Rehab As Reopening Is Pushed to Late October

Joburg Mayor Dada Morero says cash-flow difficulties in June and July had delayed the Lilian Ngoyi Street reconstruction by two months, with its reopening pushed to the end of October.

Johannesburg Mayor Dada Morero has strongly defended the repeatedly delayed rehabilitation of Lilian Ngoyi Street in the city centre, while admitting that the City's cash-flow problems contributed to it missing its August completion deadline.

Lilian Ngoyi Street tore open on 19 July 2023 when a massive underground methane gas explosion ripped through a 450m stretch of the road, killing one person, injuring dozens, and causing extensive structural damage to essential underground service tunnels. Rebuilding the key CBD transport artery has faced significant delays, with the city terminating its original contractor due to poor performance before handing over the project to a new team.

At an on-site media briefing on Wednesday, 9 September, Morero said cash-flow difficulties in June and July had delayed the project by two months. The City has now committed to reopening the road by 31 October.

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City manager Floyd Brink also defended the cost of the project, saying its complexity made comparisons with conventional road construction misleading.

Speaking separately to Daily Maverick during the site visit, Brink pointed to the extensive network of services beneath the road.

"There is a whole life underneath this street with water and power and cable connections," he said.

Engineers...