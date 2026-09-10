South Africa: We're Still Standing - - SA's GDP Contracted, but This Does Not a Recession Make

It's easy to feel despondent on the news of 0.2% quarter-on-quarter GDP contraction, but then you miss the 1.4% growth woods for the half-year-one-on-half-year-one trees.

Of course, the spectre of geopolitical escalation from the war in the Middle East (which peaked between April and June 2026) loomed large over the period and triggered global oil price shocks and heightened cost pressures, and elevated business uncertainty. This external instability weighed heavily on business confidence and private sector fixed investment.

But because this was not consecutive quarterly decline, we cannot technically call it a recession. Or be surprised that the contraction was concentrated within specific cyclical production sectors (trade, manufacturing and mining) rather than representing a broad-based structural collapse across all sectors.

The above was the reasoning of Reza Hendrickse, portfolio manager at PPS Investments. He also explained that "from an expenditure perspective, there were some encouraging signs beneath the headline contraction".

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