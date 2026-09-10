Kenya: Senate Throws Out NTSA Regulations for Lack of Public Participation

Nairobi — The Senate has scrapped three new regulations that were issued by the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA), citing a lack of public participation.

The regulations include the Traffic (School Transport) Rules, 2026, the Traffic (Motor Vehicle Inspection) Rules, 2026, and the NTSA (Operation of Commercial Vehicles) Regulations, 2026.

The regulations were tabled before the Senate on June 10, which then adopted the report of the Select Committee on Delegated Legislation on Tuesday, September 8, 2026, and resolved to annul the three statutory instruments.

"Pursuant to Section 18 of the Statutory Instruments Act, the Senate resolves to annul the Traffic (School Transport) Rules, 2026 (Legal Notice No. 11 of 2026; the Traffic (Motor Vehicle Inspection) Rules, 2026 (Legal Notice No. 13 of 2026); and the National Transport and Safety Authority (Operation of Commercial Vehicles) Regulations, 2026 (Legal Notice No. 14 of 2026)," the Senate stated.

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The authority had developed the three regulations in a broader effort to improve road safety across the country.

The Traffic (School Transport) Rules, 2026 introduced stricter requirements for school buses, including safety equipment such as mechanical signal arms and telematics systems.

The Traffic (Motor Vehicle Inspection) Rules, 2026 provided a framework for vehicle inspections, including mandatory inspection requirements for certain vehicles, particularly those older than four years.

The NTSA (Operation of Commercial Vehicles) Regulations, 2026 were set to introduce rules guiding the licensing, management, and safe operation of commercial vehicles.

The proposals, however, faced strong opposition from the public, who accused the authority of implementing the regulations without a clear legal mandate.