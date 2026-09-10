Kenya: DPP Charges Nairobi Businessman Over Alleged Sh15.1mn Fraud

Nairobi — A Nairobi businessman has been charged with fraud-related offences after he was accused of obtaining millions of shillings from a man under the guise of investing the money in a business venture.

Walter Wekhanya Keya appeared before Makadara Law Courts Senior Resident Magistrate Stephany Bett and denied three charges of conspiracy to defraud, obtaining money by false pretences and possession of proceeds of crime.

The prosecution alleges that between May and October 2023, at Drive Inn area in Starehe Sub-County, Nairobi, Keya, together with other people who have not been named in the charge sheet, conspired to defraud Constant Wanyonyi of Sh15.1 million.

According to the prosecution, the accused and his alleged accomplices falsely represented to Wanyonyi that they were capable of investing the money in a business venture.

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In a separate count, Keya is accused of obtaining Sh5.1 million from Mr Wanyonyi through the same alleged false representation.

The prosecution further alleges that Keya knowingly possessed the Sh5.1 million, which he knew or had reason to believe constituted proceeds of crime committed by him or other persons.

Keya pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

Principal Prosecution Counsel Maureen Mwenesa did not oppose his release on bond or bail.

The court subsequently granted Mr Keya a Sh10 million bond with a surety of a similar amount, or an alternative cash bail of Sh5 million.

The businessman will remain subject to the terms set by the court as the case proceeds.

The charges are allegations and the prosecution will be required to prove them in court.