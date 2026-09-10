Kenya: Sifuna, Kalonzo Push for Joint Opposition Candidate Ahead of 2027

Nairobi — Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna and Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka have held talks on forging a united opposition ahead of the 2027 General Election, with the question of a joint presidential candidate emerging as a key issue.

Sifuna said the two agreed that opposition leaders must work together to mount a credible challenge to President William Ruto and restore what they described as Kenya's constitutional democracy.

Sifuna made the remarks after meeting Musyoka at his Nairobi residence on Thursday morning.

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"Catching up with ndugu @skmusyoka over a cup this morning at his Nairobi residence. We are in agreement that all of us who mean well must work together to save our country from this 'mambo matatu' regime and restore our constitutional democracy. Whatever it takes," Sifuna said.

The meeting comes amid growing pressure on opposition parties to settle on a common candidate rather than split their vote in the 2027 presidential contest.

Musyoka is among the opposition figures expected to play a significant role in the search for a coalition candidate, having previously been involved in major opposition alliances.

The former Vice-President was part of the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition that backed Raila Odinga in the 2022 presidential election.

Sifuna's engagement with Musyoka is therefore significant as opposition parties begin navigating competing presidential ambitions and attempts to build a broader coalition capable of taking on the Kenya Kwanza administration.

Sifuna has previously argued that the opposition needs to prioritise unity and agree on an arrangement that gives it the best chance of defeating the incumbent.

The talks also come against the backdrop of renewed political activity ahead of the 2027 elections, with parties expected to intensify negotiations over coalition structures, leadership and the distribution of political positions.

The meeting did not immediately produce details on whether Musyoka or another opposition leader could emerge as the preferred presidential candidate.

However, the emphasis on working together adds momentum to efforts to establish whether the opposition can overcome individual ambitions and present a single candidate in 2027.