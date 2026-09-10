Kenya: First Assurance Pays Sh129.4mn Flood Claim for Mara Bush Camp

10 September 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Kevin Rotich

Nairobi — First Assurance has paid Sh129.4 million ($1 million) to Sun World Safaris to support the rebuilding of Mara Bush Camp, which was damaged by flooding earlier this year.

The settlement follows extensive damage caused by the flooding of the Olare Orok River during heavy rains in the first quarter of 2026.

The damage was covered under Sun World Safaris' fire insurance policy, which provides cover for specified environmental and natural disaster risks.

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The flooding forced Mara Bush Camp to suspend operations, affecting the business and livelihoods linked to the tourism facility.

The payout will allow Sun World Safaris to begin rebuilding the damaged property and restore operations.

The claims cheque was presented by First Assurance Claims Manager Jane Muthee, Ann Njiru and the Managing Director of Liaison Group.

Julius Mwangi, HR Administrator, Jane Mutinda, Chief Accountant, and Francis Kiarie received the settlement on behalf of Sun World Safaris.

Sun World Safaris has been insured by First Assurance since 2016. The insurer said the long-standing relationship supported a structured assessment of the claim.

First Assurance deployed professional loss adjusters to assess the extent of the physical and financial damage before determining the final settlement.

The loss adjusters also provided recommendations on measures that could help protect the camp against future flooding and extreme weather events.

The payout highlights the role of commercial insurance in helping businesses recover from unexpected losses, particularly in the tourism sector, which is exposed to weather-related disruptions.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

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