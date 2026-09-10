Somalia: Sagal Abdi-Wali Selected As Labour Candidate for Holborn and St Pancras

London (Horndiplomat) — Britain's Labour Party has selected Somali-born Camden Council leader Sagal Abdi-Wali as its candidate in the Holborn and St Pancras parliamentary by-election, placing a former child refugee at the centre of one of the country's most closely watched political contests.

Labour officially announced her selection in a social media post, saying: "Congratulations to Sagal Abdi-Wali -- Labour's candidate for Holborn and St Pancras."

Abdi-Wali, who arrived in Britain with her family as a seven-year-old refugee, has lived in Camden for about 35 years. She was elected councillor for Camden Square in 2022 and became leader of Camden Council in May 2026.

"I am delighted that local members have put their trust in me to be Labour's candidate in the area I've grown up in," Abdi-Wali said following her selection.

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"This place welcomed my family as refugees and gave us hope when we needed it most. I am so grateful to have had the opportunity to build a life here, serving our community as a councillor, school governor and community activist."

She added: "Now I am standing to say thank you and to give back the hope you gave me."

During her time in local government, Abdi-Wali has held responsibility for housing and adult social care. Labour said she worked with residents, businesses and community organisations to secure more than £670 million to improve Camden's social housing.

She has also made reducing household energy costs a council priority, with nearly £30 million being invested to retrofit about 3,000 council homes.

"Throughout this campaign, I promise to put our communities at the heart of everything I do, now and for the future," Abdi-Wali said. "Together, we can make hope win."

Liam Conlon, the Labour lawmaker leading the party's by-election campaign, described Abdi-Wali as a strong local champion with a record of improving council housing, reducing homelessness and tackling antisocial behaviour.

"She will be a powerful progressive voice for Holborn and St Pancras," Conlon said, adding that Labour would run a positive campaign aimed at bringing communities together.

The October 8 by-election was triggered after former British prime minister Keir Starmer vacated the seat. Abdi-Wali is expected to face Green Party leader Zack Polanski in the high-profile contest for the north London constituency.

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Her selection represents a significant moment for Britain's Somali community and reflects the growing participation of people from refugee and migrant backgrounds in British public life.

From arriving in Britain as a child seeking safety to becoming a council leader and parliamentary candidate, Abdi-Wali's journey has drawn widespread attention and support from Somali communities in Britain and abroad.