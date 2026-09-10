Kenya: KNCHR Warns Kenya's Suicide Crisis May Be Worse Than Reported Due to Lack of National Registry

Nairobi — The Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) has called for urgent measures to address Kenya's suicide crisis, warning that the absence of a national suicide registry means the true scale of the problem remains unknown.

The Commission said the Ministry of Health estimates that four people die by suicide every day, with hundreds of attempts reported annually.

KNCHR said the figures could be significantly higher because of persistent stigma surrounding suicide and the lack of a comprehensive national system for recording and monitoring suicide cases.

The Commission made the disclosure on World Suicide Prevention Day, observed on September 10, under the theme "Changing the Narrative on Suicide" and the call to action "Start the Conversation."

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KNCHR said the campaign should encourage open conversations about suicide while challenging stigma and discrimination and improving access to mental health and psychosocial support.

"This is not merely a public health crisis; it is a human rights imperative," the Commission said.

It linked suicide prevention to constitutional protections, including the rights to equality and freedom from discrimination, human dignity and the highest attainable standard of health under Articles 27, 28 and 43 of the Constitution.

The Commission said Kenya had made important progress in moving towards a rights-based approach to mental health, particularly following a landmark High Court decision in January 2025 that declared Section 226 of the Penal Code unconstitutional.

The provision criminalised attempted suicide.

The case was coordinated by KNCHR, the Kenya Psychiatric Association and mental health advocate Charity Muturi, who died before the judgment was delivered.

KNCHR said the decision was an important affirmation that people experiencing mental health distress require care, support and protection rather than punishment.

It welcomed ongoing efforts in Parliament to repeal Section 226 through the Penal Code (Amendment) Bill, 2024.

The Commission also pointed to the Mental Health (Amendment) Act, 2022, which recognises suicidal ideation as a mental health condition, as well as the Suicide Prevention Strategy 2021-2026 and the 2024 Clinical Guidelines for the Management of Common Mental Disorders.

Despite the policy and legal changes, KNCHR said many Kenyans continue to struggle to access appropriate mental health services, particularly at the community level.

It cited chronic underfunding, inadequate staffing and limited access to community-based care as some of the challenges facing the sector.

The Commission further warned that stigma and discrimination remain prevalent in homes, schools, workplaces, places of worship and, in some cases, the reporting of suicide cases.

Young people, survivors of trauma and gender-based violence, people with disabilities and other marginalised groups were identified as particularly vulnerable.

KNCHR has called on the National Assembly to expedite the repeal of Section 226 and urged the Ministry of Health to evaluate the current suicide prevention strategy and develop a successor programme with stronger, evidence-based interventions.

It also wants the national and county governments to establish suicide registration and surveillance systems capable of generating reliable data while protecting the privacy, dignity and confidentiality of individuals and families.

The Commission urged county governments to integrate mental health services into primary healthcare, particularly in underserved communities, and allocate adequate resources for trained personnel and specialised services.

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It further called on the media to report suicide cases safely, accurately and compassionately, in line with World Health Organisation standards.

KNCHR said media coverage should avoid sensationalism and graphic details while providing information on available support services.

The Commission said changing the narrative on suicide requires a sustained shift from silence, stigma and shame towards openness, empathy and support.

"Kenya's decriminalization of attempted suicide demonstrates that positive change is possible," KNCHR said, reaffirming its commitment to working with the government, mental health practitioners, survivors and communities to strengthen a rights-based approach to mental health.

The Commission urged Kenyans experiencing distress, as well as those concerned about others, to seek appropriate help rather than suffer in silence.