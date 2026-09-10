Nigeria: Sometimes I Believe Tinubu Is Not in Charge of His Administration - Peter Obi

ABUJA -- The presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress, NDC, Peter Obi, has said there are times he believes President Bola Tinubu is not fully in charge of his administration.

Obi stated this in an interview with Arise TV on Thursday, while speaking on the state of the nation, insecurity, fuel prices, corruption and his plans if elected president in 2027.

'Tinubu should speak for himself'

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Obi said the President should personally address Nigerians on issues affecting the country instead of allowing his aides and associates to speak on his behalf.

"Sometimes I believe Tinubu is not in charge. All these things that his people are talking, he should be the one talking.

"Nobody will talk for Peter Obi. I will talk to my people," he said.

The former Anambra State governor also questioned the President's frequent trips abroad, saying he should spend more time visiting parts of Nigeria affected by insecurity.

He said Tinubu should visit states such as Zamfara, Sokoto, Plateau and Kano to personally assess the security situation.

Obi denies involvement in Sardauna Sokoto killing

Reacting to questions concerning the killing of Sardauna Sokoto, Obi denied any involvement, saying he was too young when some of the events being referenced occurred.

"I was a baby when all these happened," he said.

Obi said Nigerians should look beyond the grievances of the past and work towards building a united country.

According to him, Nigeria can overcome its past challenges through "love, unity and progress".

He expressed confidence that significant changes would be visible within four years under his leadership.

"Four years, people will see the difference," he said.

'Security is Nigeria's biggest problem'

Obi identified insecurity as one of the most pressing challenges facing Nigerians, saying it had severely affected economic activities across the country.

He said insecurity had made it difficult for manufacturers to transport goods and prevented farmers from safely accessing their farms.

"Security is the most important thing for Nigerians. It has made it impossible for manufacturers to move their goods. Insecurity has made it impossible for farmers to go to farm," he said.

Obi said securing the country would therefore be his administration's immediate priority if elected.

'I'll appoint capable security chiefs'

The former governor said he would begin restructuring the security architecture from his first week in office by appointing competent security chiefs.

"My first week, I will appoint capable security chiefs. Even if I am going to retain those that are there, they will know that a new Commander-in-Chief has arrived," he said.

He said his administration would deploy all available resources and technology to tackle insecurity, including drones and satellite surveillance.

Obi also expressed support for state police, saying he would not negotiate with kidnappers or pay ransom.

"I will do whatever it takes to secure the country. I believe in state police. I will not pay ransom," he said.

He further criticised what he described as the use of government resources to target political opponents, arguing that such resources should instead be deployed to fight insecurity.

Obi said he would not remain in Abuja while serious security incidents were occurring in other parts of the country.

Obi promises to tackle fuel costs

On the cost of petrol, Obi said he would seek to eliminate corruption and inefficiencies in the subsidy system, arguing that this would help reduce the cost of petroleum products.

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"I will remove corruption from subsidy. When I remove it, petrol and every other thing will go down. We are buying fuel at high cost," he said.

He also said Nigeria, as an oil-producing country, should be able to manage its petroleum resources in a way that benefits its citizens.

'North will celebrate my presidency'

Obi also appealed to voters in Northern Nigeria, saying his administration would prioritise poverty reduction, healthcare and skills development.

"If there is any president the North should celebrate, it's me. I will deal with poverty, health, skills. I will deal with the North and they will like it," he said.

He also promised to moderate the price of fuel and improve economic conditions for Nigerians.

Obi said his focus would be on addressing the challenges affecting ordinary Nigerians, regardless of their region or political affiliation.