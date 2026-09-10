Rwanda, Tanzania Military Commanders Meet to Strengthen Border Security

10 September 2026
The New Times (Kigali)
By Jesca Mutamba

Military commanders from Rwanda and Tanzania met in Nyagatare District on Wednesday, September 9, to discuss shared security concerns and strengthen cooperation along the two countries' common border.

ALSO READ: Rwanda, Tanzania commanders agree on joint measures for border security

The three-day meeting, running until September 11, brought together commanders from Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) 5 Infantry Division and the Tanzania People's Defence Force (TPDF) 202 Infantry Brigade for the 16th Proximity Commanders' Security Meeting.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The RDF delegation is headed by Maj Gen Ruki Karusisi, Commander of the 5 Infantry Division, while the TPDF delegation is led by Brig Gen Gabriel Elias Kwiligwa, Commander of the 202 Infantry Brigade.

Karusisi said the proximity of the two forces presents an opportunity to improve communication and contribute to peace and security along the border.

He also called for stronger personal ties between commanders, joint training and direct communication to help the two sides respond to emerging security challenges.

"Geographical proximity provides an important opportunity to strengthen communication, regional peace, and border security," Karusisi said.

ALSO READ: Rwanda, Tanzania defence forces meet over border security

Kwiligwa thanked the Rwandan forces for the reception and hospitality extended to his delegation, saying the meeting reflects the trust between the two militaries.

He said the meetings have also contributed to implementing previous agreements addressing security challenges along the shared border.

The two sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening border security, deepening defence cooperation and protecting communities living along the border.

ALSO READ: Rwanda, Tanzania armies discuss cross-border security

The meeting is expected to result in practical measures for addressing common security concerns and further strengthening cooperation between the two countries.

As part of the visit, the TPDF delegation also toured the Inyange Milk Powder Plant in Nyagatare, where Nyagatare Mayor Henry Kakooza briefed them on the plant's operations, distribution and contribution to the local community and Rwanda's economy.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.