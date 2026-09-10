Rwanda, Tanzania Military Commanders Meet to Strengthen Border Security

Military commanders from Rwanda and Tanzania met in Nyagatare District on Wednesday, September 9, to discuss shared security concerns and strengthen cooperation along the two countries' common border.

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The three-day meeting, running until September 11, brought together commanders from Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) 5 Infantry Division and the Tanzania People's Defence Force (TPDF) 202 Infantry Brigade for the 16th Proximity Commanders' Security Meeting.

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The RDF delegation is headed by Maj Gen Ruki Karusisi, Commander of the 5 Infantry Division, while the TPDF delegation is led by Brig Gen Gabriel Elias Kwiligwa, Commander of the 202 Infantry Brigade.

Karusisi said the proximity of the two forces presents an opportunity to improve communication and contribute to peace and security along the border.

He also called for stronger personal ties between commanders, joint training and direct communication to help the two sides respond to emerging security challenges.

"Geographical proximity provides an important opportunity to strengthen communication, regional peace, and border security," Karusisi said.

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Kwiligwa thanked the Rwandan forces for the reception and hospitality extended to his delegation, saying the meeting reflects the trust between the two militaries.

He said the meetings have also contributed to implementing previous agreements addressing security challenges along the shared border.

The two sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening border security, deepening defence cooperation and protecting communities living along the border.

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The meeting is expected to result in practical measures for addressing common security concerns and further strengthening cooperation between the two countries.

As part of the visit, the TPDF delegation also toured the Inyange Milk Powder Plant in Nyagatare, where Nyagatare Mayor Henry Kakooza briefed them on the plant's operations, distribution and contribution to the local community and Rwanda's economy.