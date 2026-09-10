Zimbabwe Tourism Sector Records U.S.$132m Investment Surge in First Half of 2026

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has hailed surging investment in Zimbabwe's tourism sector, which rose to US$132.3 million in the first half of 2026, as he called for stronger value chains to ensure the country derives maximum benefit from the industry.

Tourism is Zimbabwe's third-largest economic sector, contributing approximately 5.7% to Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and supporting about 3.5% of national employment.

The sector is also a key foreign currency earner, with foreign currency receipts reaching US$1.2 billion annually.

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Speaking at the official opening of the 19th Sanganai/Hlanganani Annual Tourism Trade Fair in Masvingo, Mnangagwa commended the investments being made in the sector.

"Despite the various global realities, Zimbabwe is consolidating its position as one of the best and must visit tourist destinations. Investor confidence remains high, as reflected by tourism investment which rose by 229% to US$132.3 million in the first half of 2026 compared to US$40.2 million in the same period in 2025. Congratulations," he said.

Mnangagwa said domestic tourism had also recorded significant growth during the period, rising from five million visitors in the first half of 2025 to 6.4 million this year.

He added that Creative Cultural Industries were contributing 8.8% to GDP.

Mnangagwa said Zimbabwe had continued to receive international recognition, citing accolades from leading global platforms including Forbes Magazine in 2025 and Condé Nast Magazine in 2026, as well as the recent Gold Award at the 2026 Chinese Tourist Welcome Awards for excellence in destination marketing.

"The hosting of Sanganai/Hlanganani in Masvingo has seen the transformation of the Gymkhana Events and Conference Centre, and repositioned it as a modern tourism, business, events and conferencing hub. These developments were made possible through collaborative synergies under the Whole of Government and Society Approach towards shared tourism goals," he said.

The 19th edition of the Sanganai/Hlanganani Dzimbahwe World Tourism Expo is underway from September 9 to 12, 2026.

In line with the government's devolution strategy, the premium travel event is being hosted in Masvingo Province for the first time at the Gymkhana Events and Conference Centre.

This year's edition is placing particular emphasis on Masvingo's adventure tourism and investment opportunities, while showcasing key heritage attractions including the iconic Great Zimbabwe World Heritage Site.