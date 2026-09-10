Africa: Champ Armani Praised for Mx65 Heroics As Kenya Finishes 5th in Africa

Nairobi — Kenya has returned with its head held high from the 2026 FIM Africa Motocross, held from August 28-30 in Namibia.

In a weekend where Southern African giants dominated the team sheets, it was a 65cc Kenyan rider who stole the headlines.

Armani Amani rode a near-perfect three-heat campaign to win the MX65 Individual Overall crown, beating a stacked field from South Africa and hosts Namibia to become Africa's new 65cc champion.

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Armani, bike No.16, was clinical. He won Heat 1 with a maximum 20 points, fought for a hard 13 points in an energy-sapping Heat 2, and then delivered under immense pressure in Round 3 with another 20-point win to finish on 53 points overall.

He beat South Africa's Brayden Gareth Tucker, who finished second on 48 points (13-20-15), and Namibia's Mason Meyer, third on 40 points.

It was not just individual glory. The result powered Kenya to a podium finish in the MX65 Team Classification.

Kenya finished 3rd overall in the 65cc team standings with 67 points, behind South Africa (93) and hosts Namibia (75), but ahead of powerhouses Uganda, Zimbabwe and Angola.

The Kenyan trio of Armani 20-13-20, Paul Thang'a Kihungi and Uhrie Gweth Yongo's supporting points proved decisive.

The performance anchored Kenya's overall fifth-place finish in the combined MXoAN team standings, a remarkable result against nations with deeper factory support.

Elsewhere, Kenya showed impressive depth.

In the MX50 category, the team finished a strong 3rd in Africa. South Africa won with 111 points, Zimbabwe second with 61 and Kenya third with 39 points.

In the individual Ladies MX50 class, Mozelle Momilani Momanyi carried the Kenyan flag, finishing third overall with 41 points after consistent heats of 15, 13, and 13. Uganda's Ariella Nakitende Katende dominated that class with a perfect 60 points, leading Uganda to win the 50cc Team Ladies title with 103 points ahead of South Africa (51) and Kenya (41).

Kenya's best team result came in MX Lite. The Lite team finished 2nd in Africa with 72 points, behind only champions South Africa, who had 107 points. Kenya beat Zimbabwe (49), Botswana (40), and Uganda (40) to secure silver in that division.

In the premier MX1 Individual, overall, the heavy 450cc bikes, South Africa swept the podium with Ethan Hoffman taking a perfect 60 points, followed by Jayden Proctor on 51. Kenya's Apollo Mbuki and Rohan Gandhi finished 10th and 11th overall with 15 and 12 points, respectively, battling against seasoned Southern African pros.

While the overall MXoAN title went to South Africa across most classes, Kenya's strategy of nurturing its 50cc and 65cc talent is paying off.

Arnani's win at Gallina is more than a trophy. In a field of 33 riders in MX65 that included riders from Namibia, South Africa, Uganda, Zimbabwe, Botswana, and Zambia, a Kenyan stood on top. At a time when Kenyan motocross is rebuilding its continental stature, in an event it once clinched the overall title in Nairobi, the 65cc overall win signals a new generation ready to challenge.

Kenya left Namibia 5th overall in Africa - but with the continent's new 65cc champion on board, the future looks brighter than the Namibian dust.

-Renzo Hails Team Kenya--

Speaking after the championship, Motorcycle Sports Federation of Kenya Chairman Renzo Bernardi praised the entire Team Kenya contingent for their grit and discipline in Namibia.

Bernardi said: "First, I want to congratulate all Team Kenya riders. Every rider from MX50 to MX1 gave everything for the flag. To finish 5th overall in Africa against countries with huge factory backing is a massive achievement for us."

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He singled out the new African champion for special praise: "And a huge congratulations to Armani Amani Gioko for an incredible performance - 1st Overall in MX65 in Africa. He rode with maturity beyond his years.

20 points, 13 points, 20 points for a total of 53 - beating the best from South Africa and Namibia - that is champion mentality. He has made Kenya very proud."

Bernardi also thanked the government for its crucial support: "I want to sincerely thank the government for supporting the team's logistics to Namibia. Without that support, getting bikes, riders and the technical team to Gallina would not have been possible. This result is for Kenya."