Addis Abeba — In the volatile geopolitical landscape of the Horn of Africa, few political leaders have demonstrated the tactical flexibility, institutional resilience, and strategic endurance of President Sheikh Ahmed Mohamed Islam, universally known as Ahmed Madobe. Serving as the foundational president of Somalia's semi-autonomous Jubaland State since 2013, Madobe's trajectory--from battlefield insurgent commander to an indispensable regional statesman--represents one of the most remarkable narrative arcs in modern African state-building.

Addis Ababa tourismDiscover moreOrder Demographic ReportsNews analysis reportsEthiopian news updates Situated along Somalia's southern border with Kenya and controlling the lucrative deep-water port of Kismayo, Jubaland has continuously found itself targeted by centralising ambitions originating from Villa Somalia in Mogadishu. Mainstream political narratives frequently evaluate the Jubaland administration through the narrow lens of election cycles and localised governance standoffs. However, an in-depth investigative analysis reveals a far more systemic reality: President Ahmed Madobe has operated under a continuous framework of administrative containment, economic blockades, and political sabotage orchestrated by successive federal governments.

Despite playing a central role alongside the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) in liberating Kismayo from Al-Shabaab in 2012, Madobe's administration has consistently been denied the institutional space, international fiscal access, and coordinated security resources required to execute an unrestricted campaign to liberate remaining insurgent-held territories and rebuild southern Somalia's social infrastructure. Through an astute mix of institutional consolidation, defensive military posturing, and cross-border diplomacy, Madobe has systematically neutralised federal attempts at state sabotage, delivering a masterclass in constitutional federalism and pragmatic leadership under extreme geopolitical pressure.

This article aims to dissect the systemic political, economic, and security containment strategies used by successive central governments in Mogadishu against Jubaland, illustrating how President Ahmed Madobe successfully navigated federal interference to preserve regional autonomy and stability. Presenting this piece is necessary to challenge dominant top-down political narratives that attribute regional development delays solely to internal governance issues, offering instead a structural evaluation of how central-local friction impacts state-building and anti-insurgency efforts in Somalia.

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Political commentary subscription Neutralizing Mogadishu's initial resistance (2012-2016)

The economic and strategic foundation of Jubaland resides in Kismayo. In late 2012, Madobe's Ras Kamboni Brigade, operating alongside the KDF under the auspices of the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM), successfully liberated the port city from Al-Shabaab insurgents. Recognising that security could only be sustained through formal political governance, local community representatives convened in Kismayo in May 2013 to establish the Jubaland administration under Somalia's Provisional Federal Constitution.

However, the newly formed federal government in Mogadishu, led by President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud during his first term, viewed a strong, autonomous southern state led by a disciplined local security apparatus with deep suspicion. Federal authorities initially declared the Kismayo conference illegal, refused to recognise Madobe's election, and covertly sponsored rival political factions to provoke internal conflict.

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When Villa Somalia sought to assert direct control over Kismayo's port revenues without establishing a clear federal fiscal framework, Madobe leveraged regional diplomatic channels. Utilising mediation through the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), Madobe negotiated the milestone in August 2013 by signing an agreement in Addis Abeba. The accord forced Villa Somalia to formally recognise the Interim Jubba Administration, establishing a fundamental precedent in modern Somali history: central authority could not unilaterally dictate the governance structures of Federal Member States (FMS).

Defeating the "Nabad iyo Nolol" siege (2017-2022)

The most aggressive campaign to dismantle Jubaland's statehood took place during the tenure of President Mohamed Abdullahi "Farmajo" and his "Nabad iyo Nolol" (N&N) administration. Driven by an overtly centralising agenda, Villa Somalia embarked on a systematic effort to replace opposition-leaning leaders of the Federal Member States (FMS) with federal loyalists.

When Madobe sought re-election in August 2019, Mogadishu pursued a comprehensive containment strategy. Aviation restrictions were imposed, with direct flights to Kismayo arbitrarily banned or diverted through Mogadishu, disrupting election logistics, preventing foreign observers from attending, and isolating regional authorities. Military units from the Somali National Army (SNA) were deployed to the border region of Gedo in an effort to undermine Jubaland's territorial integrity and establish a parallel federal administration. Former Somali heads of state and international delegations were also barred from flying to Kismayo to attend Madobe's inauguration.

Despite this multi-pronged pressure campaign, Madobe retained total cohesion within the Jubaland Security Forces (JSF) and secured a firm vote of confidence from the Jubaland Parliament. Rather than engaging in destabilising offensive warfare in Mogadishu, Madobe secured his borders, consolidated local legitimacy, and formed a unified political alliance alongside Puntland's regional leadership. This coalition successfully stalled Mogadishu's centralising agenda, leading directly to the 17 September 2020 Electoral Agreement and preventing an unconstitutional extension of executive authority in Mogadishu.

Navigating recent federal standoffs (2024-2026)

Tensions between Villa Somalia and Jubaland resurfaced when federal authorities pursued unilateral constitutional amendments and centralised electoral models without securing consensus among political parties and Federal Member States (FMS). Arguing that the centralisation of electoral oversight in Mogadishu violated the Provisional Federal Constitution and risked civil unrest, Madobe invoked regional constitutional processes in response.

Political commentary subscription In late 2024, the Jubaland Parliament enacted constitutional revisions aimed at safeguarding state institutions amid a period of heightened national political volatility. On electoral governance, Jubaland responded to federal efforts to impose centralised voting models without FMS consensus by adopting regional electoral laws to facilitate state-level polls. Madobe was subsequently re-elected in November 2024, allowing him to retain local political legitimacy.

On military pressure, the federal government deployed units along border corridors, prompting Madobe to mobilise Jubaland Security Forces for static defence. This helped contain federal military pressure and preserve the existing territorial status quo. On institutional legitimacy, federal authorities pursued legal challenges against regional elections, while Madobe declared the National Consultative Council (NCC) defunct. The move contributed to calls from international actors for a more inclusive national dialogue.

In the fight against Al-Shabaab, the federal government declined to coordinate joint operations involving the Somali National Army (SNA) and Jubaland Security Forces (JSF) in Middle Juba. Madobe instead worked with Danab commandos and local militias to conduct targeted operations, which resulted in the liberation of strategic locations, including Bulo Haji and Jana Abdale, despite broader constraints on federal coordination.

On public infrastructure and service delivery, the federal government's interdiction of international grants and stabilisation assistance placed additional pressure on Jubaland. Madobe's administration relied on local port and customs revenues to sustain civil services, urban development, and security operations in Kismayo.

Lasting stability in Somalia cannot be imposed through top-down centralization."

Following his re-election in November 2024, Madobe formally suspended Jubaland's participation in the National Consultative Council (NCC), declaring the body defunct on the grounds that it had departed from consensus-based decision-making. By resisting what he characterised as executive overreach, Jubaland reinforced its position as a significant pillar of decentralisation within Somalia's federal system.

Structural pillars of Jubaland's resilience

President Ahmed Madobe's political longevity and influence rest on concrete structural capabilities rather than temporary political alliances. A key pillar is Jubaland's integrated security apparatus. The Jubaland Security Forces (JSF), including specialised Darawiish units and the Jubaland Intelligence and Security Agency (JISA), operate as a disciplined force rooted in local communities. Their familiarity with the terrain and established record of anti-insurgency operations against Al-Shabaab, including joint operations that liberated towns such as Bulo Haji and cleared areas around Jamaame, make them an important component of the security architecture of the Horn of Africa.

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Another important factor is fiscal independence. By maintaining control over the Port of Kismayo, airport customs, and key commercial trade routes, Jubaland generates independent sources of revenue. This provides a degree of financial insulation for its civil service and security institutions against federal financial pressure and budgetary restrictions.

Madobe has also pursued a pragmatic regional strategy, maintaining strong and cooperative relationships with neighbouring states, notably Kenya and Ethiopia, as well as with international counter-terrorism partners. These actors regard Jubaland as an important buffer against violent extremism and a significant stabilising force in southern Somalia.

Ethiopian political analysis Conclusion: Anchor of Somali federalism

President Ahmed Madobe's record of political survival across successive federal administrations demonstrates that lasting stability in Somalia cannot be imposed through top-down centralisation. The narrative that Jubaland's regional development has stalled due to internal governance failures ignores the structural sabotage engineered from Mogadishu.

Despite being forced into a defensive posture, Madobe's administration has established one of the most stable, secure urban environments in southern Somalia within Kismayo. By continuously defending regional autonomy against central sabotage, Jubaland's leadership has preserved the constitutional balance required for a functioning federal state. For Somalia to achieve total liberation from violent extremism and build sustainable national infrastructure, central authorities must abandon punitive political containment and embrace genuine, collaborative constitutional federalism. AS

Editor's Note: Abdinasir Ali Osman (Prof.) is a veteran Somali senior researcher and consultant with more than 35 years of experience in education, humanitarian affairs, governance, and institutional development and reform. He can be reached at ipi2014@hotmail.com