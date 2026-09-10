Namibia: Jet Fuel Supply Stabilises At HKIA... Support Uninterrupted Operations

Jet fuel availability is critical to Namibia's aviation sector, and the Namibia Airports Company (NAC) has confirmed that fuel supplies at Hosea Kutako International Airport (HKIA) have returned to normal levels after a period of constrained availability.

In a statement, NAC spokesperson Dan Kamati noted that the airport's two fuel suppliers, Vivo Energy Namibia (VEN) and PUMA Energy, had confirmed that enough Jet A-1 aviation fuel were now available to meet the regular demand of all customers.

The development provides important stability for airlines operating through Namibia's main international airport, as reliable access to aviation fuel is fundamental to maintaining scheduled flight operations and avoiding disruptions that can affect passengers, airlines and the wider aviation industry.

"Following a successful quality check conducted this week, additional fuel has been released to the airport, ensuring that all airlines operating through HKIA are serviced without interruption," Kamati said. For HKIA, the return of fuel supplies to normal levels means airlines can resume relying on the airport for regular fuelling requirements, while passengers and the aviation industry can have greater confidence in the continuity of scheduled operations. The NAC's confirmation marks more than an improvement in fuel availability, as it restores a crucial component of the operational chain underpinning Namibia's international air connectivity.

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The NAC further noted that no fuel stopovers would be required, as fuelling operations at the airport had now fully stabilised.

The restoration of normal fuel availability is significant because airlines depend on consistent supplies of Jet A-1 to operate efficiently. Any prolonged disruption to fuel supplies can pressure flight schedules and may require airlines to make operational adjustments, including arranging additional fuel stops, which ultimately affect operational expenditure and profitability.

According to the NAC, adequate fuel stocks are currently available to support ongoing aviation activities, reassuring airlines and other stakeholders that operations at HKIA can continue without interruption. The airport operator said it would continue working closely with fuel suppliers, airlines, regulatory authorities and other industry partners to monitor the situation and safeguard the uninterrupted delivery of safe, efficient and reliable airport services. Kamati added that the NAC appreciated the cooperation and understanding shown by stakeholders during the period of uncertainty surrounding fuel availability. The latest development also highlights the strategic importance of a dependable aviation fuel supply chain to Namibia's broader aviation infrastructure.

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While airports require extensive infrastructure and sophisticated systems to support aircraft movements, suitable aviation fuel remains an essential operational requirement. Without adequate Jet A-1 stocks, airlines cannot maintain normal flight operations regardless of the availability of other airport services. The NAC said it remains committed to strengthening the resilience and continuity of Namibia's aviation sector.

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