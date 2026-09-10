Namibia: Upholding Dignity, Detainees' Rights

10 September 2026
New Era (Windhoek)
By Ndapandula Vanyika

The Southern African Leaders Coalition for Faith, Freedom and Justice recently hosted a human rights panel discussion at the Namibia University of Science and Technology's Hotel School to discuss an array of burning issues.

Their deliberations placed human dignity, proportionality and the protection of detainees at the centre of the conversation.

The discussion was to examine remand or pre-trial detention from a Namibian, regional and international perspective. It also highlighted the importance of ensuring that people awaiting trial are treated fairly and remain protected by the principle of presumption of innocence until proven guilty.

Panellists also considered existing systems protecting detainees, challenges in their implementation and opportunities to strengthen oversight.

The participants also emphasised that public awareness, responsible media coverage and civil-society advocacy can help bring attention to human rights concerns and encourage greater accountability.

They also looked at cases of balancing the legal process with human rights and humanitarian considerations, stressing that human dignity and proportionality should remain important considerations in determining appropriate legal measures. They also doubled down on the importance of first establishing the facts and seeking the truth before reaching conclusions or deciding what position to support.

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