Namibia: Broken School Chairs, Desks Inspire Business

Ohangwena — Broken desks and chairs at schools inspired entrepreneur Shiyukifeni Nakafingo to venture into carpentry without any professional training.

Nakafingo, a resident of Ohamboyomuve in the Ohangwena region, is the founder of Omulonga Small Livestock Investment CC.

The company established its carpentry workshop at Ongha settlement in June 2023 and has since expanded its services to include construction and welding.

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"I am not a carpenter by profession, but I like doing woodwork. I started exploring carpentry when we established our workshop in June 2023," Nakafingo said.

To ensure that the company produces quality and professional furniture, he employs a qualified carpenter trained at the Namibia Institute of Mining and Technology.

Nakafingo said his interest in carpentry developed after observing a shortage of school furniture in some communities.

"During my high school years, I used to see many schools with backyards full of broken chairs and desks, while sometimes learners did not have enough desks and chairs," he said.

"I therefore chose carpentry as a tool to realise my dreams while responding to a need in our communities."

Nakafingo holds a Bachelor's degree in Accounting and Finance from the Namibia University of Science and Technology and is currently pursuing a Diploma in Project Management through Edubex University in the United Kingdom.

Before becoming an entrepreneur, he worked as an office administrator and assistant accountant at Tandiya Sales and Welding for five years. He said his accounting background has assisted him in managing the financial side of his business. The company currently employs seven people, five men and two women.

Its products include learners' desks and chairs, teachers' desks, beds and cupboards, as well as furniture for offices and homes. The company also provides roofing, construction and welding services.

"Our business is going well. We are gradually establishing ourselves in the market," Nakafingo said.

The company's clients include schools, churches, hospitals, government institutions and individuals.

Looking ahead, Nakafingo said the company intends to expand its operations to other towns, increase production and create more employment opportunities for unemployed youth.

However, the entrepreneur said the company faces challenges, including a lack of modern machinery, land and transport.

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"The enterprise does not have high-standard machines that can increase our production capacity. We also face challenges with the transportation of raw materials and finished products because we do not have our own vehicle," he said.

Competition from vocational training institutions that also manufacture school furniture is another challenge facing the business.

Nakafingo has called on schools and other institutions to support local businesses by sourcing furniture and other services from them.

"I am calling on all institutions of learning, whether government or private, to visit Omulonga Small Livestock Investment CC for all types of school furniture they may require," he said.

He also encouraged members of the public to visit the company's workshop in Ongha.

"We specialise in various disciplines, including construction and welding services. We are ready to serve the Namibian nation," Nakafingo said.

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