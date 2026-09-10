Nigeria: Nema and 2026 Flood Alerts

opinion

For years, Nigeria's flood season has followed an uncomfortable routine. Forecasts are released, vulnerable communities are identified, governments issue warnings and residents are urged to take precautions. Then the rains intensify, waterways overflow and the familiar cycle of displacement, damaged infrastructure and loss of livelihoods begins. The question confronting Nigeria today, therefore, is no longer simply whether flood warnings are being issued. It is whether those warnings are being converted into timely action capable of reducing the eventual impact.

That question is particularly relevant in 2026, as the country enters another period of heightened flood risk with considerably more information available to guide decisions. The Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA) has identified 14,118 communities in 266 Local Government Areas across 33 states and the Federal Capital Territory as being at high risk of flooding this year. A further 15,597 communities in 405 LGAs across 35 states fall within the moderate-risk category, while 923 communities in 77 LGAs across 24 states are projected to experience minimal flooding. The figures are a reminder of the scale of the challenge, but they also represent something else: a detailed map of where preparedness should begin.

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has provided another layer of information through its 2026 Seasonal Climate Prediction, which projected an early-to-normal onset of rainfall and normal-to-above-normal rainfall amounts and season duration across many parts of the country. Rather than allowing such forecasts to remain technical documents, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has sought to translate them into practical risk-management measures. Following the release of the prediction in February, NEMA Director General, Mrs. Zubaida Umar, directed attention towards analysing the forecast and producing actionable guidance for early flood preparedness and mitigation.

This is an important evolution in the country's approach to flooding. A forecast by itself does not save a community. Its value lies in what follows: identifying those at risk, communicating the danger in language people understand, preparing evacuation routes, positioning rescue assets, strengthening local emergency structures and, where necessary, moving people before rising water leaves them with no safe option. In other words, the real measure of an early warning is not how early it is issued, but how much earlier it enables people and institutions to act.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

NEMA's recent approach increasingly reflects this understanding. In June, Vice President Kashim Shettima directed the immediate activation of the Fusion and Trigger Room concept within NEMA following a high-level meeting of the Anticipatory Action Task Force. The platform is intended to strengthen coordination and trigger early action when flood and other climate-related risks reach critical thresholds, reinforcing the broader shift from waiting for emergencies to unfold towards acting before they become disasters.

The change is also visible in the agency's growing emphasis on simulation exercises. In 2025, NEMA conducted full-scale flood simulations in Ogbaru, Anambra State, and Wudil, Kano State, while another exercise, code-named Exercise Hadin Kai, was conducted in Dukku, Kebbi State. These exercises were not designed merely for demonstration. They brought emergency agencies, security institutions, state authorities, communities and other stakeholders into practical scenarios in which evacuation, rescue, communication and inter-agency coordination could be tested before a real emergency exposed weaknesses at a much higher cost.

There is considerable value in this kind of preparation because emergencies rarely respect institutional boundaries. A flood may begin as a hydrological event but quickly become a transportation, health, security, shelter and humanitarian problem. The effectiveness of the response therefore depends on whether institutions that ordinarily operate separately can work as one system when circumstances demand it. A simulation provides an opportunity to discover those gaps while there is still time to correct them.

NEMA has also strengthened the information and coordination architecture around the 2026 flood season. In August, Mrs. Umar activated the National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) to enhance the collation, analysis and processing of reliable information on flooding across the country. The centre is intended to serve as a central hub for monitoring developments, harmonising information from relevant sources and supporting coordinated decisions. In disaster management, the speed and reliability of information can determine whether resources arrive before a crisis escalates or after the damage has already been done.

The broader institutional architecture is being examined as well. In June, NEMA commenced a review of the National Disaster Management Framework and National Disaster Response Plan, citing the changing risk environment, including increasingly severe floods, climate-related hazards, urban emergencies, transportation accidents, disease outbreaks and conflict-induced displacement. The review is significant because preparedness systems must evolve alongside the risks they are designed to manage.

But technology, forecasts and national coordination cannot by themselves solve Nigeria's flooding problem. The causes are also deeply rooted in how communities are planned and managed. Blocked drainage channels, indiscriminate waste disposal, construction on waterways, poor land-use planning, erosion, deforestation and inadequate drainage infrastructure can turn heavy rainfall into a devastating emergency. These are issues that extend beyond NEMA's mandate and require sustained action by state and local governments, regulators, infrastructure agencies and communities themselves.

This explains why NEMA's continued engagement with State Emergency Management Agencies, Local Emergency Management Committees, traditional institutions and communities is so important. The first few minutes of a disaster are often local, and the effectiveness of a national response can depend heavily on whether there is a functional structure on the ground capable of receiving warnings and acting on them. NEMA's July 2026 directive for intensified community-level awareness and stronger collaboration with SEMAs, LEMCs and traditional institutions reflects this reality.

The agency's engagement with the Nigerian Army also illustrates the increasingly integrated character of flood preparedness. In July, Umar sought stronger collaboration with the military, particularly the deployment of engineering assets, logistics capabilities and personnel where necessary for flood mitigation, evacuation and search-and-rescue operations. Such partnerships matter because major emergencies can quickly exceed the capacity of civilian response institutions.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Climate By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Ultimately, Nigeria's flood challenge is not simply a question of whether warnings are accurate. It is a question of whether the country has developed the discipline to act on what it already knows. When communities are identified before flooding occurs, when forecasts are translated into local risk information, when response agencies rehearse their roles and when evacuation decisions are made before roads and waterways become impassable, mitigation becomes more than a policy word.

Nigeria cannot prevent every flood. NEMA cannot eliminate every risk. But the country can reduce the number of hazards that become catastrophes. That requires sustained investment in early warning, local preparedness, drainage and land-use management, emergency infrastructure, public education and the institutions responsible for acting when warnings arrive.

The evolution of NEMA's flood strategy in recent years suggests that an important transition is underway from issuing alerts to building systems around them. The real test, however, will be whether that transition reaches the communities identified on the flood-risk maps and whether early warnings consistently produce early decisions.

Because when the water finally rises, there is little value in knowing that the flood was predictable if nothing was done while there was still time to prevent the worst.

Abdulhamid Abdullahi Aliyu, Abuja