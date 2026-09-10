Zimbabwe: Msendami Rejoins Marumo Gallants On Season-Long Loan From Orlando Pirates

ZIMBABWE international Daniel Msendami has rejoined South African Premier Soccer League side Marumo Gallants on a season-long loan from Orlando Pirates.

Msendami returns to Gallants after joining Pirates in January this year.

The 25-year-old struggled for regular game time at the Soweto giants, making only cameo appearances during their title-winning campaign.

Msendami was handed two starts this season but failed to make a significant impact, prompting Pirates to send him back to Marumo Gallants on loan.

He joins Gallants alongside Mpho Chabatsane, with the pair completing season-long loan moves.

Orlando Pirates have since signed Bheki Mabhuza and Mokhau Nkota as replacements for the outgoing duo.