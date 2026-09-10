Zimbabwe: South African Side Names Simbarashe Gondo New Head Coach

10 September 2026
New Zimbabwe (London)

FORMER Zimbabwe international Simbarashe Gondo has been appointed head coach of South African ABC Motsepe League side Baroka United.

Baroka United confirmed Gondo's appointment on Wednesday as the club pushes for a return to the Betway Premiership.

The former striker brings experience from both his playing career and coaching journey, having worked within Zimbabwean football over the years.

Gondo's appointment is expected to bring a fresh approach to Baroka United, with the Zimbabwean now tasked with guiding the team to improved results and achieving the club's targets for the season.

"Baroka FC is delighted to announce the appointment of Simbarashe 'Coach Simba' Gondo as our new Head Coach!

"Let's give him the warmest Mošate welcome as we build the next chapter together," Baroka said in announcing Gondo's appointment.

The club will be hoping Gondo's arrival can provide the desired turnaround as Baroka United continues its campaign.

Gondo is the first Zimbabwean coach in history to take charge of Baroka United.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

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