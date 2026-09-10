Namibia: |naris Calls for Inclusive Leadership in Sport

Former Brave Gladiators captain Stacey |Naris says there is a need for inclusive leadership and meaningful investment in grassroots development.

Responding to questions by The Namibian Sport Naris says Namibian sport will have no future without a determined emphasis on strong governance, inclusive leadership and meaningful investment in grassroots development.

"When these elements come together, sport becomes a powerful tool for national development."

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|Naris recently attended a panel discussion alongside Namibia's former First Lady, Monica Geingos, on the role of sport in shaping leaders and strengthening communities.

She says the panel discussions of this nature are important because they create a platform for honest conversations about the future of sport and the challenges that still need to be addressed.

"Sport integrity and good governance are not abstract concepts. They are the foundation upon which credibility, trust, accountability and sustainable development are built."

She says: "Athletes, administrators, coaches, sponsors and supporters need confidence that sporting institutions are being managed ethically, transparently and in the best interests of the game."

Discussions on governance, she says, help educate stakeholders, encourage accountability and promote a culture where decisions are made for the benefit of sport rather than individuals.

"Equally important is the conversation around the role of women in sport governance. Women have long contributed to sport as athletes, coaches, technical officials, administrators and advocates."

However, their voices have always not been adequately represented in leadership spaces.

She says panels such as these highlight the value of diverse leadership and inspire the next generation of women to see themselves not only on the field of play but also in boardrooms and decision-making structures.

"Most importantly, these conversations create awareness, but they also create responsibility. Awareness without action changes very little. The goal should always be to translate discussions into meaningful opportunities and measurable progress."

She advised the corporate sector to look beyond established teams and major events.

"Sport development should not begin and end with elite athletes or high-profile competitions. For the corporate sector, investing in grassroots sport is not just a sponsorship exercise, it is a social investment with long-term returns."

|Naris says there are talented young boys and girls in rural communities who possess exceptional potential but lack access to facilities, coaching, equipment, transport and competition opportunities.

"Many never get the chance to discover how far their talent could take them because the necessary support structures are simply not available."

She says sport teaches discipline, teamwork, leadership, resilience, respect and responsibility. "These are the same qualities that build productive citizens and future leaders."

|Naris argues that when a company helps create a football field, sponsors coaching clinics, provides equipment or supports school and community sport programmes, it is doing much more than supporting sport.

"Early exposure to sport provides benefits that extend far beyond physical activity. Sport helps girls develop confidence, self-esteem, leadership skills and a strong sense of belonging."

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"When we invest in girls' participation in sport, we are investing in empowered women who are better equipped to contribute positively to their communities and society as a whole."

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"While Namibia has made notable progress, I do not believe women are yet fully represented in sport leadership and decision-making positions."

She says there have been growth in the visibility and participation of women across various areas of sport, including administration, coaching, officiating and athlete development.

"However, representation at the highest levels of governance and strategic decision-making remains an area where more work needs to be done."

"Moving forward, sport organizations need to be intentional about creating pathways for women to enter and progress in leadership roles.

"Ultimately, the question is not whether women are capable of leading. The evidence has already shown that they are," says |Naris.