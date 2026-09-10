Sudan: Intelligence Chief - Media Is a Key Partner in Addressing Sudan's Challenges

Director-General of the General Intelligence Service General Ahmed Ibrahim Mufaddal praised the role played by the media in the "War of Dignity" and its efforts to counter conspiracies targeting Sudan and its people, commending the media's performance over the past period.

Addressing the Sudanese Journalists' Forum in Khartoum on Wednesday, General Mufaddal called for media issues to be raised and discussed transparently with a view to reaching outcomes that could help guide Sudan toward the future. He also urged participants to make use of the opportunity to establish a strong media framework capable of keeping pace with the current phase.

He affirmed the General Intelligence Service's commitment to supporting dialogue with journalists at all levels, noting that such engagement would contribute to advancing media work. He stressed that dialogue is an important and necessary principle for addressing issues and challenges.

Mufaddal expressed the agency's satisfaction with media performance during the past period, noting that it had not resorted to the "sword of the law" against journalists. He said Sudan's challenges were not new, adding that the country was facing the worst war in its history, resulting in major and multifaceted challenges.

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On security, Mufaddal stressed the need to clear every inch of national territory, highlighting the important role the media could play in informing domestic and international public opinion and providing accurate information. He affirmed the agency's commitment to safeguarding the security and well-being of society and addressing the challenges facing efforts to mend the social fabric.

He underscored the importance of dialogue and consultation on economic affairs and of working to overcome crises that may arise in this area in a manner that supports economic stability.

The Director-General of the General Intelligence Service also stressed the importance of pursuing substantive dialogue with neighboring countries to reach common understandings that would strengthen security and stability in the region.