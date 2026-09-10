Sudan: TSC Member Dr. Nowara Launches Student Convoy Headed to North Kordofan

Member of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC), Dr. Nowara Abu Mohamed Tahir launched a student convoy heading to North Kordofan State, covering Bara, Jabra-Al-Sheikh and Om Sayala. The convoy was organized by the General Union of Sudanese Students under the slogan "Students Support the Army" in support of the Sudanese Armed Forces as they wage the "War of Dignity and Pride."

Addressing the convoy at the headquarters of the General Union of Sudanese Students, Dr. Nowara praised the important and pivotal role that students have consistently played across various fields. "We value their sacrifices and efforts and their steadfast support for the Sudanese Armed Forces as they wage the battle for dignity and pride," she said.

She highlighted the significant national and community initiatives undertaken by the General Union of Sudanese Students to strengthen social solidarity and support those affected by the war, calling on students to play an active role in the country's reconstruction and development efforts.

TSC Member also commended the resilience of the Sudanese people, noting that the exceptional circumstances and challenges facing Sudan require national unity to confront them. She affirmed that students represent the country's future and that the state places particular importance on this sector.

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Dr. Nowara congratulated the Armed Forces and their supporting forces on the victories they have achieved, expressing hope that stability, peace, security and development would prevail throughout the country.

She also highlighted the leading role Sudanese women have continued to play across various spheres of life and expressed her appreciation to state walis, region governors and native administration leaders for their significant role in supporting the Armed Forces and advancing reconstruction, development and nation-building efforts.