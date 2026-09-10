Nigeria: Police Smash JAMB Fraud Syndicate, One Arrested

The Force headquarters said that police operatives have uncovered an examination fraud syndicate allegedly impersonating Segun Aina, registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Aniete Iniedu, in a statement in Abuja, said that one suspect, Nwogba Arinze, has been arrested, while efforts are ongoing to apprehend Nnabuife Nwekpa, identified as the principal suspect.

Iniedu said the NPF's intelligence, operations and investigation unit attached to the JAMB headquarters uncovered the fraud syndicate following a petition submitted on August 10 by Aina, alleging criminal conspiracy, impersonation, identity theft and fraud.

"The Inspector-General of police (IGP) Rilwan Olatunji Dis approved an investigation which initially extended to Nasarawa and Katsina states in a bid to track down those involved in the fraud.

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"However, individuals initially tracked in those states were discovered to be victims who had been defrauded by the syndicate while the criminals impersonated the registrar," the statement reads.

Iniedu said the syndicate created fake social media accounts using Aina's identity to defraud members of the public under the guise of providing official

"Through intelligence gathering, operatives analysed the phone numbers and bank account details used in the scheme.

"The track led to Anambra state, where police arrested Nwogba Arinze, who had been posing as the personal assistant to the registrar," he said.

"Further investigation revealed that Arinze, taken into custody on 27th August, 2026, used the bank account of his deceased nephew, Edeh Chimezie Benedict, to conceal his identity and evade detection.

"The suspect had been entrusted with the late nephew's account details and debit cards to assist with funeral arrangements done on 31st July, 2026."

The FPRO added that Arinze is cooperating with investigators in the effort to arrest Nwekpa and other suspected accomplices.